WTVC
House Fire on Maple Street, Injuries and Explosions; CFD says
Chattanooga — A house fire Saturday morning at around 8:30 AM sent two people to the hospital says Chattanooga Fire Department. CFD says the fire was at a residence in the 2500 block of Maple Street in the Forest Acres area. One of the people taken to the hospital...
WTVC
Dunlap Fire Department gives reminder about avoiding heater fires
Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Fire Department says to be careful if you have heaters in your home. The department says they arrived to a fire call to find a chair too close to a gas heater. They say the damage was minor. Dunlap Fire Department also advises those with...
WTVC
Highway 153 back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: (Saturday Afternoon): Chattanooga police say they were working an accident on Highway 153. They say no one was injured in the initial crash. While working the crash scene, CPD says one of their police cruisers was hit from behind. No one was in the...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
WTVC
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic: Fall brings along allergy season
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fall brings along allergy season. Dr. Marc Cromie speaks about preventative measures that we can all take to stay prepared for allergy season. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
WTVC
City council confirms application for quarry near Black Creek to be withdrawn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The applicant requesting to build a new quarry near Black Creek is now looking to withdraw that application, Chattanooga city council confirmed Thursday. They've actually withdrawn there application, says Andrew Stone. Andrew Stone is the Black Creek president. Councilman Chip Henderson says he plans to make...
WTVC
Meigs County residents asking TWRA to move invasive carp barrier, warn of economic impact
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is working to prevent an invasive carp species from migrating further along the Tennessee River. It includes placing barriers and BioAcoustic fish fences to help prevent the 30-pound Asian carp from traveling upstream and impacting our waterways. Aaron Bentley...
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
WTVC
Volkswagen Chattanooga shifts gears to fully electric, creating future job opportunities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shift by one of Chattanooga's biggest employers could be a big boost for education and future job opportunities. Volkswagen launched their new all electric ID 4 SUV. Volkswagen is shifting their focus to producing all electric vehicles to help reduce CO2 emissions. We are going...
WTVC
Flying high with Urban Air Adventure Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Welcome to the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their bodies and mind, and most importantlyhave a blast! Urban Air says their WAY more than a trampoline park. Chattanooga franchise owner Elisa Fox joined...
WTVC
Hamilton County non-profits helping teachers meet school supply needs as prices rise
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — School supply costs jumped 20% in the past two years, a number many Tennessee families are struggling to keep up with. And while Tennessee teachers get a yearly budget for school supplies, local non-profits are stepping up to the challenge. Fall Break started with not...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton. Friendship Christian from Lebanon brought a perfect record to Hamilton County tonight.
WTVC
Sweet treats, Mexican sweet bread, and delicious cakes at Gordo's bakery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time for a sweet treat with Gordo's Bakery as they tell us about what their local bakery has to offer. Gordo's Bakery is a family owned business striving to bring the best authentic Mexican flavor. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Missing teen from Dekalb County Alabama
DEKALB COUNTY, AL — The Dekalb County Sheriff's office has reported a missing teen last seen on September 26th, 2022. in the Valley Head area in Alabama. 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis is 5ft 6in and weighs about 100-120 pounds. She has Red Hair, Hazel Eyes. Anyone with information is...
WTVC
Georgia Senator Reverend Warnock pushing for Chattooga County flooding disaster relief
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) sent a letter to President Biden Thursday asking for support of the state's request for a major disaster declaration and individual assistance for Chattooga County following severe flooding in September, a press release says. Flash flooding happened in Chattooga...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy. Our Friday Night Rivals game for the week. Tyner rolled into the game with a 7-0 record. Their opponents had only scored 20 points all season.
