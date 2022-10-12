ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Highway 153 back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: (Saturday Afternoon): Chattanooga police say they were working an accident on Highway 153. They say no one was injured in the initial crash. While working the crash scene, CPD says one of their police cruisers was hit from behind. No one was in the...
WTVC

Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
WTVC

Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
WTVC

Flying high with Urban Air Adventure Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Welcome to the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their bodies and mind, and most importantlyhave a blast! Urban Air says their WAY more than a trampoline park. Chattanooga franchise owner Elisa Fox joined...
WTVC

Missing teen from Dekalb County Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, AL — The Dekalb County Sheriff's office has reported a missing teen last seen on September 26th, 2022. in the Valley Head area in Alabama. 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis is 5ft 6in and weighs about 100-120 pounds. She has Red Hair, Hazel Eyes. Anyone with information is...
