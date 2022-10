From 8 Years Ago: 30 years isn’t too late to start at Regional News. Eight years ago, Columnist Ray Hanania returned to the original job he was offered in 1985 at The Regional News, one he had to turn down after being offered a job a week later by the Chicago Sun-Times. This column was first published in November 2014 after Hanania joined The Regional News Newspaper, which was purchased by the Southwest News Newspaper Group that year. It popped up in Hanania’s Facebook feed (Facebook.com/rghanania) as a blast from the past.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO