Springfield, OR

nbc16.com

Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene, OR
Colorado State
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Corvallis, OR
Joseph, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

Salem man arrested after fatal crash

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, Octoeber 13th around 8:25 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller reported a serious motor vehicle crash on Cordon Road NE hear Swegle Road NE, just east of Salem. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find a red Chevrolet Suburban and a red Toyota Tacoma had been involved in a head-on collision.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Woman dead in vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 13th, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near Independence Hwy. 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow of Corvallis was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say, the Benton County Crash Team Investigators determined Harlow was...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Joseph Anthony
nbc16.com

Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Happening this weekend: the Lane County Home Improvement Show

EUGENE, Ore. — If you're planning on any big home projects in the next year, you might get some ideas at the Lane County Home Improvement Show happening this weekend. It's happening at the Lane Events Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and it runs through Sunday evening.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Semi-truck roll over on Highway 99 near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - Junction City Fire and Rescue report of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 at the north end of Junction City. This happened Thursday night, according to officials, the truck rolled over while make the turn onto Highway 99 West. Officials say there is lane blockage and...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Val Hoyle stops by UO campus, speaks with students

EUGENE, Ore. — Democrat congressional candidate Val Hoyle made a stop at the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union Friday afternoon, speaking with students on campus. Alongside California District 53 representative Sara Jacobs, Hoyle held a meet and greet, listening to the issues concerning students, and encouraging those who haven't yet to register to vote.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down

After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth

ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
ELKTON, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Public Health urges Oakridge residents to find relief from hazardous air

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County Public Health (LCPH) urges Oakridge/Westfir residents to find relief from the hazardous air quality that's been ongoing in the area. “Typically during periods of poor air quality we focus on warning the very young, the very old, and those with preexisting cardiovascular or pulmonary disease of health impacts,” said Lane County Public Health Officer, Dr. Lisandra Guzman, “but in situations like what we are seeing in the Oakridge area, continued exposure to hazardous air can cause short and long-term health impacts for all community members.”
LANE COUNTY, OR

