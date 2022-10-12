ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “ CurderBurger ” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday.

The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special last October for National Cheese Curd Day.

Customers flocked to Culver’s locations on Oct. 15, 2021, for their chance to sample the curd creation, leading to long lines and the limited quantities selling out in Madison within hours . Ultimately, Culver’s said it sold 136,000 Curderburgers on that day, helping roughly one-fifth of its locations set single-day sales records .

Some people even took to the internet to sell their CurderBurgers at a profit .

This year’s launch was much more subdued, with only a short line of cars at the Culver’s restaurant on Mineral Point Road on Madison’s west side around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Unlike last year, though, cheese curd lovers will have much longer to get their CurderBurger fill; the limited-time creation will be available through Oct. 31 or until quantities run out.

Even the rain couldn’t dampen Alec Monien’s spirits as he ordered one of the burgers Wednesday morning.

“You take that first bite and then the cheese, there’s a blowout where it just pops out of one side and you got it all down your thumb, but that’s… not a bad thing, it’s actually pretty sweet I’m not going to lie,” he said.

Monien missed last year’s release, so he was determined not to let that happen this year.

“It’s the greasy goodness you really want, you know?” he said. “You got the nice crisp, you got the nice crunch it’s a good burger. Culver’s should really think about putting it on the menu full-time.”

