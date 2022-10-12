ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

flkeysnews.com

Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say

After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

ANNUAL KEY LARGO BRIDGE RUN A SCENIC TREK INTO THE FLORIDA KEYS

Motorists traversing U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys capture a breathtaking glimpse of the island life as they pass over Jewfish Creek Bridge in Key Largo. Resorts looking out at the bayside waters where boats come and go sit on one side, while the oceanside brings nothing but pure natural beauty.
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON COUNCIL ESCALATES 300 UNITS APPEAL, EXPEDITES STORM REPAIRS

In what was far and away the quickest gathering of the past year, the Marathon City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting gave further direction in the city’s ongoing battle to retain its 300 recently revoked affordable housing allocations, pledged help to residents affected by Hurricane Ian and saw the approval of two ordinances dealing with smoking, drinking and recreational fires on city property.
MARATHON, FL
speedonthewater.com

Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run No. 30 At 250 Boats

With less than a month to go before the fleet heads south from various South Florida points of departure, the Florida Powerboat Club’s 30th annual Key West Poker Run is “sitting comfortably with a 250-boat roster.” That’s the word from club president Stu Jones, and it means the event has grown to roughly 10 times its original size.
KEY WEST, FL
850wftl.com

Cuban migrant found clinging to bridge in the Keys

(FLORIDA KEYS)– The U.S Coast guard is reporting that they rescued a Cuban migrant who was found clinging to a support column of the Seven Mile bridge in Big Pine Key. The man was discovered on Wednesday just before 6:30 a.m. by a woman who was walking her dog.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
keysweekly.com

A FANTASY FEST COSTUME MAGICIAN REVEALS HIS SECRETS

The annual Bud Light Fantasy Fest parade doesn’t roll down Duval Street until Saturday, Oct. 29, but if you’re Daniel Bitnar, costume creator and magic-maker extraordinaire, you’ve been getting your ducks and sequins lined up for a full calendar year. Keys Weekly recently caught up with Bitnar for some insider Q&As.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE & ISLAMORADA OFFICIALS SPAR OVER SUNSHINE COMPLAINT

A case into whether Islamorada village officials violated Sunshine Law regarding a separation agreement with its former village attorney was officially closed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office with no further action last week. For the first time, council members publicly responded to the investigation during the Oct....
ISLAMORADA, FL

