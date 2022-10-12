Read full article on original website
Related
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
keysweekly.com
ANNUAL KEY LARGO BRIDGE RUN A SCENIC TREK INTO THE FLORIDA KEYS
Motorists traversing U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys capture a breathtaking glimpse of the island life as they pass over Jewfish Creek Bridge in Key Largo. Resorts looking out at the bayside waters where boats come and go sit on one side, while the oceanside brings nothing but pure natural beauty.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON COUNCIL ESCALATES 300 UNITS APPEAL, EXPEDITES STORM REPAIRS
In what was far and away the quickest gathering of the past year, the Marathon City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting gave further direction in the city’s ongoing battle to retain its 300 recently revoked affordable housing allocations, pledged help to residents affected by Hurricane Ian and saw the approval of two ordinances dealing with smoking, drinking and recreational fires on city property.
Florida DUI driver had blood alcohol level over 5 times the legal limit, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge Friday after deputies found that he had a blood alcohol level over five times the legal limit, according to a release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speedonthewater.com
Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run No. 30 At 250 Boats
With less than a month to go before the fleet heads south from various South Florida points of departure, the Florida Powerboat Club’s 30th annual Key West Poker Run is “sitting comfortably with a 250-boat roster.” That’s the word from club president Stu Jones, and it means the event has grown to roughly 10 times its original size.
850wftl.com
Cuban migrant found clinging to bridge in the Keys
(FLORIDA KEYS)– The U.S Coast guard is reporting that they rescued a Cuban migrant who was found clinging to a support column of the Seven Mile bridge in Big Pine Key. The man was discovered on Wednesday just before 6:30 a.m. by a woman who was walking her dog.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
2 Cuban migrants detained after arriving in Keys on windsurfing boards, official says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Cuban migrants were apprehended by agents with the U.S. Border Patrol after arriving in the Florida Keys on windsurfing boards, a federal official said Wednesday morning. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted a photo of one of...
RELATED PEOPLE
flkeysnews.com
Another Keys fire rescue air ambulance crew member has been arrested in stolen meds case
A third Florida Keys’ helicopter air ambulance program crew member has been arrested as part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation into stolen drugs and altered medication inventory logbooks. Only former chief flight nurse Lynda Rusinowski has been charged with stealing meds so far, but...
keysweekly.com
A FANTASY FEST COSTUME MAGICIAN REVEALS HIS SECRETS
The annual Bud Light Fantasy Fest parade doesn’t roll down Duval Street until Saturday, Oct. 29, but if you’re Daniel Bitnar, costume creator and magic-maker extraordinaire, you’ve been getting your ducks and sequins lined up for a full calendar year. Keys Weekly recently caught up with Bitnar for some insider Q&As.
keysweekly.com
NEW FUNDING FORMULA MAKES ‘THE LOFTS’ IN KEY WEST MORE AFFORDABLE
The sale price of the 28 or so homes that will be for sale to Key Westers who meet the income guidelines and qualify for affordable housing is going down to more affordable levels. The 98 rental apartments and 28 ownership townhomes, known as The Lofts at Bahama Village, are...
keysweekly.com
STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE & ISLAMORADA OFFICIALS SPAR OVER SUNSHINE COMPLAINT
A case into whether Islamorada village officials violated Sunshine Law regarding a separation agreement with its former village attorney was officially closed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office with no further action last week. For the first time, council members publicly responded to the investigation during the Oct....
Comments / 0