WRGB

NY state agency nurses to see a pay increase

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State is increasing pay for nurses at state agencies. The goal is to improve recruitment and retention in New York's healthcare workforce. Governor Hochul says the increases bring starting salaries for registered nurses on the day shift-to $90,000 upstate and $108,000 annually downstate.
HEALTH
WRGB

"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
ELECTIONS
WRGB

Voters weigh hot topic issues as voter registration deadline arrives

CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Friday marked the last day to register to vote for the New York general election on November 8th. With the date quickly approaching, the Capital Region is getting ready to make their mark. Tom Windish, is a registered voter and will likely cast his vote...
ELECTIONS

