WRGB
NY state agency nurses to see a pay increase
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State is increasing pay for nurses at state agencies. The goal is to improve recruitment and retention in New York's healthcare workforce. Governor Hochul says the increases bring starting salaries for registered nurses on the day shift-to $90,000 upstate and $108,000 annually downstate.
WRGB
Gov. Hochul signs bill ending practice of charging fee on outstanding student debt
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Thursday ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the state from educational expenses. Before this bill, a fee of 22% was added by state law in addition to...
WRGB
Local marijuana processor gives inside look into next steps of NY's cannabis industry
STUYVESANT, N.Y. (WRGB) — Freshly harvested cannabis crops are beginning to get into the hands of newly licensed processors. It's the next step in launching New York's recreational cannabis market. The state Office of Cannabis Management has issued 25 Adult-Use Conditional Processor licenses. Jenny’s Baked at Home in Columbia...
WRGB
"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
WRGB
Marist College Poll has Hochul leading opponent Zeldin by 10 points in Governor's race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New Marist College Poll findings out Thursday have Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul leading her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin in the race for New York Governor. The poll conducted prior to the shooting that happened outside Zeldin's Long Island home on Sunday has Hochul with 51...
WRGB
Voters weigh hot topic issues as voter registration deadline arrives
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Friday marked the last day to register to vote for the New York general election on November 8th. With the date quickly approaching, the Capital Region is getting ready to make their mark. Tom Windish, is a registered voter and will likely cast his vote...
WRGB
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
WRGB
Bethlehem police recover guns, ballistic vest, bomb making materials during traffic stop
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem Police say they have arrested two people following a traffic stop. Police say back on October10th, Bethlehem Police located a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Glenmont with a suspended registration. It was during that stop, when police conducted an inventory search while...
