Gizmodo
Trigun Stampede Looks Like a Gunslinging Good Time in New Trailer
A few months ago, the news broke that the fan-favorite 1998 anime Trigun (based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s 1996 manga of the same name) was getting a reboot courtesy of Beastars’ Studio Orange. Known as Trigun Stampede, the new show made itself distinct from the original right out the gate with a flashy 3D art style and wild new look for its hero, pacifist gunslinger Vash the Stampede. Now a new trailer shows off more of the upcoming series and introduces some of the characters Vash will cross paths with.
Gizmodo
Star Trek: Lower Decks Learns That Making a Sequel Is Really Hard Work
Sequels are always a challenging endeavor, in Star Trek or otherwise. But there’s something about Star Trek cinematically that makes it really difficult—the franchise rarely ever escaped the cursed of the odd-numbered sequel, and so it’s fitting that Lower Decks approaches its own first attempt at a direct sequel with a sense of trepidation... and mostly makes it work.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Release Window Arrives With Key Visual
Over the decades, anime fans have received many series based on video games, with examples including Pokemon, Street Fighter, Persona, and Castlevania being a few franchises which barely scratch the surface. Early next year, the Square Enix character action game, Nier: Automata, will be receiving an anime adaptation that will tell an entirely original story with new and old characters from the franchise, and the series has released a new video and key visual to give fans an idea of what this world will look like.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
IGN
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
digitalspy.com
Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews
Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
disneyfoodblog.com
Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney
Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
4 of the best gritty crime dramas on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video
The great thing about having so many streaming services these days to choose from, from Netflix to Apple TV Plus and more, is that it pretty much guarantees there will always be something for everyone to enjoy. Granted, some of the streamers have much deeper libraries of content than others. But if you’re especially into specific popular genres — like, say, crime shows — you’ll most likely find an abundance of riches across multiple platforms.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Teases What's to Come in Long-Awaited Sequel
At long last, the Avatar franchise is returning to the big screen. James Cameron's Avatar debuted in theaters nearly 13 years ago, and he has had a slew of sequels in the works for quite a while. At the end of this year, the first of those sequels is hitting theaters around the world, taking movie fans back to the world of Pandora. Don't expect Avatar: The Way of Water to be just like its predecessor, though. Everyone involved in the franchise continues to say just how different the sequel is.
5 Shows on Netflix with the Best Halloween Episodes
Whether you're in the mood for scary, silly, or something in between, these five shows on Netflix have some of the best Halloween episodes.
Gizmodo
Oh Good, The Rings of Power Can Actually Start Now
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has ended its first season, and with it lifted the lid on mysteries that have hounded viewers for the past seven episodes before it. But it also revealed another secret, binding them all in darkness: that what we’ve watched was less of an actual season of television and more like a really long pilot.
Disney delays release schedule with huge Marvel movies caught in the reshuffle
Disney has pushed back the release dates for numerous films, including four huge projects. The studio has overhauled its film schedule, with some highly anticipated films being caught up in the shuffle. Blade fans will have to wait an additional year for the reboot starring Mahershala Ali. The film, which...
Gizmodo
A Lot of Complex CG Was Needed to Create Ms. Marvel's Authentically Cheap Animations
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah gave Ms. Marvel a look and energy never before seen in a Marvel TV series or movie, one that was deliberately meant to appear influenced by the young Avengers fan who also happened to be the show’s protagonist. But bringing a teen’s whimsical doodles to life apparently required the skills of an Academy Award-winning visual effects studio.
Gizmodo
Look at This Incredible My Neighbor Totoro Stage Production
Studio Ghibli’s beloved 1988 animated film My Neighbor Totoro has come to life on the London stage in a limited offering through January 21, 2023. It joins the expansion of Ghibli’s world in the realms of theme parks and other stage adaptations of Hayao Miyazaki classics, and features the work of the film’s original composer Joe Hisaishi and a new script adaptation by playwright Tom Morton-Smith.
Megan, the Creepy Robot From the ‘M3GAN’ Trailer, Is an Instant Queer Icon
Have you heard of Megan (from the movie M3GAN)?Of course you have. She is, after all, the moment. The conversation. The internet’s meme du jour. In the pantheon of Instantly Queer Online Figures, Megan is the new grand marshal of the digital Pride parade.But for my own satisfaction, I’ll give you the must-know details. Earlier this week, Universal Pictures released the trailer for M3GAN, a film about a little girl named Katie whose parents died in a car accident. Her caretaker, played by Allison Williams, is an engineer who believes Katie would benefit from her newest project: an android tasked...
TVGuide.com
Netflix's Wednesday: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
'Secret societies. Hidden libraries. A homicidal monster. What other surprises are in store?'. We're getting closer to the release of the spooky Wednesday, Netflix's take on the eldest daughter of pop culture's kookiest family. The project is helmed by Tim Burton, who specializes in creepy yet fun reimaginings of classic characters. Wednesday Addams is at the center of this new iteration of The Addams Family, and she finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery investigation after being sent away to the mysterious Nevermore Academy.
IGN
Cartoon Network Clarifies It’s Not Shutting Down
There has been a lot of talk on the internet the past few days about Cartoon Network shutting down. The channel that aired popular shows in India such as Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, and Courage the Cowardly Dog among many, many others is being said to be closing down by some online.
Brendan Fraser Open to Fourth ‘Mummy’ Movie, Says Tom Cruise Reboot Lacked ‘Fun’
Brendan Fraser had already starred in plenty of successful movies before 1999, including comedies like “Encino Man” and Oscar-winning dramas like “Gods and Monsters.” But that year he found his defining role in the Universal Studios blockbuster “The Mummy,” playing adventurer Rick O’Connell. And although Fraser seemingly wrapped up the role in 2008 with “Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” he hasn’t ruled out a return to the franchise.
Gizmodo
The Legion of Super-Heroes are Getting Their Own Animated Movie
DC Comics has spent years highlighting A-list teams like the Teen Titans and Justice League through various expanded media like films and cartoons. But it’s only fairly recently they’ve begun to put focus on lesser known teams like the old school Justice Society and the futuristic Legion of Super-Heroes, the latter of which will have its own animated film arriving in the near future.
