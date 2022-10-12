Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after setting apartment building ablaze after being evicted, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he torched his apartment building after being evicted. The fire led to many other residents being displaced. John Lopez, 39, is charged with arson habitation, a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested Saturday...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a Northwest side hookah lounge turned deadly with over 60 shots fired, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Sunset Haven Street and Babcock Road. According to SAPD, a...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood after being shot near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead, lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot near downtown and San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to E. Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street for someone lying on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
KSAT 12
Man with zip ties on wrists tells police he was robbed at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what may have been a robbery after they found a man with zip ties on his wrists at a West Side motel. They say a worker at the Econo Lodge, located near SW Loop 410 and Marbach Road, called them before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
KSAT 12
Man charged in smoke shop robbery forced employee to tie up 2 other workers, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial robber is behind bars after confessing to several robberies during questioning, SAPD officials said. The case stems from a robbery that happened at a smoke shop in the 4400 block of West Avenue on Oct. 7. Police said Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke...
KSAT 12
83-year-old man arrested for indecency with a child; incident caught on surveillance camera, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 83-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child with contact following an incident that occurred earlier this month at a San Antonio business park, according to police. Richard Flores Murray inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl while she was walking to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in slaying of 37-year-old man back in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man back in 2016. According to police, on Oct. 14, 2016 around 11 a.m. Guadalupe Cantu, 37, was found dead...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy fired, arrested after being found with cocaine in vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after authorities found cocaine hidden in a pile of paperwork in his vehicle, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Salazar held a press conference Saturday and said both the probation deputy, 20-year-old Isaiah Thomas Palomo, and the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at NW Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery of a smoke shop on the city’s Northwest Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Smokerz Paradize in the 12000 block of IH-10 West, according to SAPD. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
SAPD releases footage of officer fatally shooting man on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video released by SAPD is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. San Antonio police on Wednesday released a bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man on the West Side last month. On Sept. 18 at 8:50 a.m., officers were informed of...
KSAT 12
2 residents, several dogs safely escape fire at Northeast Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people and their pets were all able to safely escape a kitchen fire at a home on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 5500...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by car outside home, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away Friday after she was hit by a car on the city’s South side, said San Antonio police. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city’s south side. Police say...
KSAT 12
Family of four displaced after fire rips through home on far West Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A family of four is displaced after their home went up in flames on the far West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Candle Bend. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and...
KSAT 12
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2,475 fine for loaded gun incident at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez on Friday paid a $2,475 civil penalty, weeks after a loaded gun was found in her carry-on luggage at the San Antonio International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had proposed fining the judge $4,950, according to a...
Comments / 0