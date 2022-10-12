ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle couple sets up iconic Halloween decorations

By Brittany Anderson
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

KYLE — It’s that time of year again: local couple Milburn and Rhonda King are back with their amazing display of Halloween decorations, and are inviting the community to get in the spooky spirit and check them out.

The Kings began this Halloween tradition over 15 years ago. What started as a haunted house in their garage for their daughter has since turned into a yard full of their best, brightest, biggest and scariest animatronics and figures.

PHOTO BY BRITTANY ANDERSON
Live fast, ride forever: this skeleton biker talks and shows you his best bike trick. Behind, a cowboy skeleton riding his skeleton dinosaur is walked by none other than the heavily sought after 12-foot tall Home Depot skeleton. More mini skeleton animals scatter throughout the grass and trees.

Since the pandemic, the couple decided to start putting their display outside, which has actually worked out in their favor. Their bewitching yard has turned into a yearly “block party” with families celebrating with them on Halloween night, and stopping by all throughout October to see what one-of-a-kind decorations are being used.

The Kings’ commitment to the tradition is unmatched. This year, they began setting up their yard in mid-September, and said that if it ever rains, they have to haul everything back inside, then set it up again.

Stop by and see classic horror figures like Pennywise from IT and Pinhead from Hellraiser, a menacing six-foot tall Lord Raven, a headless horseman and the iconic 12-foot tall Home Depot skeleton. And, if you need some cuteness amongst all the scary, not to worry — you can see some of Rhonda’s homemade decorations, like aliens and their UFO and a rum-drinking skeleton.

Even though Halloween falls on a Monday this year, that won’t stop the King’s from having fun all Halloween weekend. More decorations are still being set up throughout the next couple of weeks but will be all out and ready for trick-or-treaters, out-of-towners, and every Halloween lover in between on Oct. 28, 29, and 30. Stop by on Oct. 31 for candy in your best costume and you might even win a trophy.

The King’s house is located at 911 Whispering Hollow Drive in Kyle. Decorations “go live” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.


