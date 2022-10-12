ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Kevin Garnett sent a strong message to Kevin Durant after KD returned to the Nets following a failed trade request.

The Kevin Durant saga was the biggest story of the 2022 NBA offseason before the scandal of Ime Udoka and the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole made headlines.

After the drama of the Kyrie Irving contract extension finished with Ky staying with the Nets for one more season, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, with reports suggesting that he didn't like the direction of the team and wanted both general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash gone.

After several weeks of trying to find a trade partner, the Nets and KD decided to put this request in the past and move forward, with the 2x NBA champion staying at Barclays Center to run it back.

Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets After Requesting A Trade

Many people were confused after Durant decided to withdraw his trade request and give it another shot to the Nets, who look better than ever this offseason. Kevin Garnett wasn't a fan of that move and recently had some things to say about Durant backpedaling and returning to the Nets (14:50).

“KD didn’t get traded. Lowkey controlled his movement. Do you know why they didn’t love it? Because he got the leverage himself,” Garnett said during a recent appearance on “All the Smoke”.

“You understand what I’m saying? I heard him almost going back to Golden State, I heard that. I heard that was a real thing. I couldn’t understand it, I’ve never seen a situation where a guy tells the owner, a b, and c of it, and then it don’t get done, and the guy is [like], ‘okay cool, I’m coming back’.”

Durant is getting ready for a new season in Brooklyn. The Nets boast a new Big 3 this campaign and they're looking really dangerous on paper. KD knows that they are in a good position to compete and this team has everything to become successful. We've seen this same situation in prior seasons and the Nets always crashed.

It's now or never for this squad, but the competition will be extremely hard for them. The Celtics, Sixers, Bucks, Heat, Cavaliers, and Bulls will put up a good fight, and the Brooklynites must be ready.

