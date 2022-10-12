ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Prop 310 would add sales tax to help rural fire departments

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCZvc_0iWMjSUu00

A yes on Proposition 310 would add a .1% sales tax in Arizona that would start in January of 2023 and be in effect for the next 20 years.

The tax would go primarily to rural fire departments and help them with hiring employees and purchasing equipment and land.

"Voting yes on Prop 310 is very essential for the smaller departments the departments who don't have as much houses or commercial property," Michael Schindler, Union Representative for L3572 Northwest Firefighters.

One of those fire departments qualifying would be Tubac Fire.

"With the proposition that will actually help bring in some money and the {tax}...is looking at brining in $2.1 million on a $4 million budget," Charlie Alvarez, Tubac Fire Union Representative said. "So that's about half our budget and with that we hope to increase our personnel."

Arizona Free Enterprise Club says the prop is unfair and unnecessary. The non-profit PAC says the move lacks transparency and Arizona doesn't need another sales tax.

For more information on Prop 310, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure

Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
allaboutarizonanews.com

U.S. Attorney for District of Arizona Announces $369,000 in Justice Department Grants to Support Project Safe Neighborhoods

U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino announced Thursday that the Department of Justice has awarded $369,000 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the District of Arizona. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grant, awarded to the Criminal Justice Commission, is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country. Funds are administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Free Enterprise#Commercial Property#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Union Representative#Tubac Fire Union
NBC News

iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race

IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
ARIZONA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'

The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
kjzz.org

The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes

One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy