Sells, AZ

Sells man sentenced for beating, robbing taxi driver in 2018

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9VKR_0iWMjRcB00

A Sells man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for robbery charges.

Glenn Franks, 33, was sentenced Oct. 5. His 110-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Franks pleaded guilty to an August 2018 incident in which he used a gun to hit a taxi driver over the head and then robbed him.

The crime happened in San Xavier, Ariz.

