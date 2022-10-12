Sells man sentenced for beating, robbing taxi driver in 2018

A Sells man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for robbery charges.

Glenn Franks, 33, was sentenced Oct. 5. His 110-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Franks pleaded guilty to an August 2018 incident in which he used a gun to hit a taxi driver over the head and then robbed him.

The crime happened in San Xavier, Ariz.

----

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .