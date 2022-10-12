ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here’s who’s running for Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd District

By Mountain State Spotlight Staff
Mountain State Spotlight
Mountain State Spotlight
 3 days ago

After defeating fellow incumbent U.S. Rep. David McKinley in May’s Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney now faces Democrat Barry Lee Wendell in November’s general election.

Mooney is running for a fifth two-year term to represent West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District — although the district looks a lot different this time around. Because of redistricting and population losses, the 2nd District now includes much of northern West Virginia, including both panhandles. (Those are also the reasons two incumbent congressmen, Mooney and McKinley, faced off in the primary. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HpZW_0iWMjQjS00

Alexander X. Mooney

U.S. Representative District 2 Republican Party Incumbent Campaign: P.O. Box 1863 Martinsburg, WV 25402 More About Alexander X. Mooney

Mooney, 51, is one of the most right-wing members of the House and a member of the House’s “Freedom Caucus.” In January 2021, he objected to certifying electors from two states where people voted for Democrat Joe Biden, and repeatedly touted his endorsement from former President Donald Trump in the May primary. On his campaign website , he lists endorsements from the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide legalization of abortion, Mooney rejoiced on social media and called it “a scientific fact that life begins at conception.”

Despite nearly eight years in the U.S. House, only one of the 47 bills Mooney has been the lead sponsor on has passed the body. That bill, the “Supporting Transparent Regulatory and Environmental Actions in Mining Act,” was passed during Mooney’s first term and sent to a Senate committee, where it died.

Mooney, who says his love of freedom is fueled by the story of his mother’s escape from communist Cuba, ran for New Hampshire’s legislature while he was a student at Dartmouth College. He spent 12 years as a Maryland state senator, and became leader of Maryland’s Republican Party. About a year later, he had moved to West Virginia and won a seven-way Republican primary to replace Shelley Moore Capito in the U.S. House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuVE8_0iWMjQjS00

Barry Lee Wendell

U.S. Representative District 2 Democratic Party Challenger Campaign:
    P.O. Box 831, Morgantown, WV 26507 More About Barry Lee Wendell

    Barry Wendell, who will mark his 73rd birthday a few days before early voting starts, is a Baltimore native and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, according to his campaign website . He moved to West Virginia in 2012 when his husband was appointed as rabbi at Tree of Life Congregation in Morgantown, according to his campaign website.

    He ran for the state House of Delegates in 2016, finishing last in an eight-person Democratic primary, and served two terms as a Morgantown city councilman after that.

    Wendell’s campaign website includes a list of congressional bills Mooney has voted on or sponsored, and says, “Rest assured Barry’s views are exactly the opposite.” The bills, all of which Mooney opposed, include support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage; the massive infrastructure bill that will provide billions of federal dollars to West Virginia; and the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which among other things, allows Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for drug companies, extends health care subsidies for people on the Affordable Care Act marketplace, and provides numerous investments in clean energy projects.

    Here’s who’s running for Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd District appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight , West Virginia's civic newsroom.

    Comments / 11

    Related
    thecentersquare.com

    Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

    (The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Maryland State
    State
    West Virginia State
    Newsweek

    Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

    Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
    KANSAS STATE
    The Independent

    How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

    When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    CNET

    Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

    Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
    POLITICS
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Joe Biden
    Person
    Alex Mooney
    Person
    David Mckinley
    Person
    Shelley Moore Capito
    Person
    Donald Trump
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Election State#Legislature#State Of West Virginia#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Republican#Democrat#P O Box 1863 Martinsburg#House#The U S Supreme Court
    ValueWalk

    Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week

    Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
    POLITICS
    The Independent

    Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate

    Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.“And that's bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.Mr Ryan also...
    OHIO STATE
    POLITICO

    As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

    He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Country
    Cuba
    NewsBreak
    Congress
    NewsBreak
    Congress & Courts
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    U.S. Politics
    13News Now

    Luria vs. Kiggans: Virginia 2nd Congressional District race a 'toss-up'

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It is being called one of the most closely-watched races in the country for the midterm elections. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02), who serves as vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee, has pushed for increased shipbuilding during her four years in office. And this year she fought for veterans with the passage of the PACT Act.
    VIRGINIA STATE
    Mountain State Spotlight

    Mountain State Spotlight

    West Virginia State
    874
    Followers
    124
    Post
    89K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Mountain State Spotlight is an independent, nonprofit newsroom founded in 2020 to give West Virginians the news they want, need and deserve.

     http://www.mountainstatespotlight.org

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy