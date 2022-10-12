ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minka Kelly memoir 'Tell Me Everything' coming out May 2023

Minka Kelly wants her fans to know that her life is not just a story of success.

The actor and model known for “Friday Night Lights,” “Titans” and “Euphoria” among other shows is working on a book that publisher Henry Holt and Company calls “a gripping memoir of family, forgiveness, and the importance of finding inner strength.” Holt announced Wednesday that “Tell Me Everything” is scheduled to come out May 2.

According to Holt, the 42-year-old Kelly “will speak openly about her upbringing as the daughter of a single mother" and “the cycles of violence and hardship inherited by the women around her.” In a statement issued through her publisher, Kelly called the book a tribute to her mother and to all working-class single mothers.

“I had to ask myself, can I actually be brave enough to be seen as I am, or am I more comfortable fulfilling everyone else’s idea of who I should be?’” she said. “The desire to tell my story on my own terms felt important.”

