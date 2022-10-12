CO Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

05-09-11-17-21

(five, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

08-28-29-31-33-34

(eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000

Lotto Plus

05-12-14-30-36-40

(five, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty)

Lucky For Life

10-14-15-17-30, Lucky Ball: 2

(ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-6

(one, three, six)

Powerball

14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5

(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000

