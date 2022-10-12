CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
05-09-11-17-21
(five, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lotto
08-28-29-31-33-34
(eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000
Lotto Plus
05-12-14-30-36-40
(five, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty)
Lucky For Life
10-14-15-17-30, Lucky Ball: 2
(ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
Pick 3 Midday
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
Powerball
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000
Comments / 0