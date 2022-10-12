Read full article on original website
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in documents case
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the legal battle over classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump's attorneys asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit a special master to...
Jury recommends life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, Jan. 6 panel to subpoena Trump and baby rhino needs a name
Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know, plus your weather outlook. The front slipping south across the peninsula won't bring much change with it besides a slight drop in dew points. We're still anticipating plenty of sunshine, but will mix in a few clouds and may squeeze out an isolated shower south of Orlando Friday. High temperatures remain close to seasonable levels in the middle 80s.
Trial date set for Ohio man accused of raping 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion
In July, he admitted during a police interview through an interpreter that he raped the girl at least twice but later pleaded not guilty to the charges.
