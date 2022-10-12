Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools uses active shooter drills to prepare staff for the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is holding active shooter trainings for teachers and staff at individual schools. The first training was held Friday at Hall Fletcher Elementary School. “They tailored the training they offer to other community partners to better suit the needs of a school, and...
WLOS.com
Kids get up close & personal with local refuge's wild animals during educational event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local wildlife took center stage at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville Saturday, Oct. 15. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge hosted a "Meet the Animals" event there. The organization's mission is provide injured and orphaned wild animals a place to go for care and treatment -- and give...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Maria Gass
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's always easier to learn from someone who truly gets to know you. That's why a fourth-grade teacher in Henderson County is a favorite among students. If you spend just a few minutes in Maria Gass's classroom, you'll notice how much she cares about...
WLOS.com
Public safety college students utilize $180K hands-on driving simulator in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Blue Ridge Community College have direct access to a new hands-on learning tool. It's a driving simulator for students going into public safety. The simulator's software has the ability to model vehicles such as police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, semi trucks, city buses and more.
WLOS.com
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
WLOS.com
First Code Purple of fall 2022 called for Oct. 17-19 as below freezing temps forecasted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first Code Purple of fall 2022 was announced Thursday, Oct. 13. Code Purple is an emergency services activation for homeless shelters and county paramedics when the outdoor temperature drops to around 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below -- or the equivalent with the wind-chill factor.
WLOS.com
WNC reacts to Raleigh mass shooting as shock, other emotions reverberate through the state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, members of the Asheville community reacted to the shooting Thursday evening, Oct. 14 in Raleigh that killed 5 people and wounded two others when a 15-year-old opened fire on people in a neighborhood and nearby greenway. The mass shooting has shaken North Carolina's...
WLOS.com
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
WLOS.com
Max Patch's future: Public discussions begin on what happens next for popular hiking spot
HOT SPRINGS, N.C. (WLOS) — Last summer, new restrictions were implemented at Max Patch by the U.S Forest Service because of a problem with littering. Those restrictions included no camping, fires or large crowds. Since those restrictions were instated, trail supervisors have been looking for ways to improve the...
WLOS.com
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
WLOS.com
People hit the streets in fight against human trafficking during Walk for Freedom
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 15 was a day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking. People hit the streets donning orange and black in hundreds of cities around the globe to bring attention to the issue, including right in Asheville. Participants walked...
WLOS.com
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
WLOS.com
Estate Wine Co., Village Hotel should not be included in tree lawsuit, Biltmore Co. says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Co. said the Estate Wine Co. and Village Hotel should be removed from a lawsuit over the death of a visitor last summer. In June, Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate, with his wife and two children, when a tree fell and hit the New York firefighter's vehicle.
WLOS.com
Softball for a cause: Cheer for WLOS, raise money to support domestic violence survivors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safelight -- the Henderson County nonprofit that provides support for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse -- answered more than 1,100 crisis calls in 2021. For more than 36 years, the agency served more than 37,000...
WLOS.com
The Track at Asheville offers advanced virtual motorsports for all skill levels, interests
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For anyone who has ever dreamed about getting behind the wheel of a racecar, a local man is providing a way for anyone to turn that dream into a reality. Bergstein has a background in software engineering and a huge passion for motorsports. He decided...
WLOS.com
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
WLOS.com
Henderson County Public Schools makes calendar change for 2023-24 year
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County school leaders vote to start the next school year two weeks earlier than state law allows. They voted to create a calendar that starts Aug. 14, 2023. "To have staff tell DPI that we are going to have a calendar that starts...
WLOS.com
Asheville Pizza and Brewing puts a new spin on pumpkin spice season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just when you thought you’d heard of everything pumpkin spiced, in comes Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co. with its newest seasonal staple. The pumpkin spice pizza hit the menu this week. So far, it’s a hit, employees said. "We just wanted to do...
WLOS.com
Major milestone: ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance performs 500,000th procedure in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-week-old terrier mix named Pumpernickel is now serving as poster pup for the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance in Asheville. Pumpernickel’s procedure on Tuesday marked a major milestone for the organization: 500,000 spay/neuter surgeries completed in western North Carolina. Elea Sprinkle, vice president of ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance said low-cost, high-quality procedures are of high demand across WNC.
WLOS.com
Not all apple farmers oppose expansion of Henderson County sewer lines
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The struggle between development and preserving land is at the center of a debate over sewer lines in Henderson County. Some argue sewer line expansion will lead to too much development, while others say planning is the way to go. Apple orchards are a...
