Mitchell County, NC

WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Maria Gass

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's always easier to learn from someone who truly gets to know you. That's why a fourth-grade teacher in Henderson County is a favorite among students. If you spend just a few minutes in Maria Gass's classroom, you'll notice how much she cares about...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Major milestone: ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance performs 500,000th procedure in WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-week-old terrier mix named Pumpernickel is now serving as poster pup for the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance in Asheville. Pumpernickel’s procedure on Tuesday marked a major milestone for the organization: 500,000 spay/neuter surgeries completed in western North Carolina. Elea Sprinkle, vice president of ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance said low-cost, high-quality procedures are of high demand across WNC.
ASHEVILLE, NC

