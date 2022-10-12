ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

homenewspa.com

Northampton School Board moves forward with Act 34 Hearing

The Northampton School Board met Monday, October 10 to discuss updated policies on meetings and record retention, as well as moving forward with the Act 34 Hearing. The board unanimously approved a revised list of professional and support staff transfers for this school year, the resignation of Eric Schoeneberger from the position of maintenance, the resignation of Lindsey Strunk from the position of cafeteria monitor, the resignation of Maggy Alexander-Michel from the position of curriculum secretary, the resignation of Robin Zamadics from the position of special education counselor, three unpaid leave of absences, the revised master district volunteer list for this school year, and the additions and deletions to the substitute listing for the current school year.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café

Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Weekly food pantry open

Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
LEHIGHTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
EASTON, PA
chescotimes.com

Volunteers sought for West Chester Christmas Parade

The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is offering up a unique opportunity for inside access to Chester County’s most popular hometown Christmas parade. Organizers of the West Chester Christmas Parade need almost 90 Parade Marshals, and all get the closest front-row seats available as they line the eight-block parade route on Friday, December 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Times News

Entertainment around the area

Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
JIM THORPE, PA
skooknews.com

City of Pottsville Announces Retirement of Chief of Police

On Tuesday, the City of Pottsville officially announced the upcoming retirement of their Chief of Police. According to a press release from the City, effective October 21st, 2022, Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the City of Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky will retire after 31...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

GRAB A SEAT FOR STAND-UP

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Weekends are about to get a whole lot funnier! Three hilarious stand-up comics, Tyler Rothrock, Chanel Ali and Blake Wexler will bring their talents to ArtsQuest’s Visitor Center presented by St. Luke’s Health University on November 19, December 16 and December 17. Tickets for each show are now on sale: $14.50 for ArtsQuest Members, $15 for seniors and 25 and under, $16 for general public at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
BETHLEHEM, PA
975thefanatic.com

Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania

There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem

While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in West Chester PA

Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA

