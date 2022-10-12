The Northampton School Board met Monday, October 10 to discuss updated policies on meetings and record retention, as well as moving forward with the Act 34 Hearing. The board unanimously approved a revised list of professional and support staff transfers for this school year, the resignation of Eric Schoeneberger from the position of maintenance, the resignation of Lindsey Strunk from the position of cafeteria monitor, the resignation of Maggy Alexander-Michel from the position of curriculum secretary, the resignation of Robin Zamadics from the position of special education counselor, three unpaid leave of absences, the revised master district volunteer list for this school year, and the additions and deletions to the substitute listing for the current school year.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO