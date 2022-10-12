Read full article on original website
homenewspa.com
Northampton School Board moves forward with Act 34 Hearing
The Northampton School Board met Monday, October 10 to discuss updated policies on meetings and record retention, as well as moving forward with the Act 34 Hearing. The board unanimously approved a revised list of professional and support staff transfers for this school year, the resignation of Eric Schoeneberger from the position of maintenance, the resignation of Lindsey Strunk from the position of cafeteria monitor, the resignation of Maggy Alexander-Michel from the position of curriculum secretary, the resignation of Robin Zamadics from the position of special education counselor, three unpaid leave of absences, the revised master district volunteer list for this school year, and the additions and deletions to the substitute listing for the current school year.
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café
Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Sinking Spring waving grandmother gets heartwarming tribute from community
Dozens gathered along Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring Tuesday afternoon in a community send-off for 92-year-old June Wenrich. Known as the “Gram in the Window”, Wenrich has impacted thousands of people over the years by smiling and waving to those who pass by her home. “She has a...
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for PA.
lvpnews.com
Center for Animal Health & Welfare
Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
chescotimes.com
Volunteers sought for West Chester Christmas Parade
The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is offering up a unique opportunity for inside access to Chester County’s most popular hometown Christmas parade. Organizers of the West Chester Christmas Parade need almost 90 Parade Marshals, and all get the closest front-row seats available as they line the eight-block parade route on Friday, December 2.
It started as a pandemic passion project. Now, 2 brothers are opening up a gourmet kitchen for dogs in Bucks County
The newest gourmet kitchen in Bucks County is serving up a meaty menu: pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, chicken. But these items aren’t being cooked up for humans. They’re for their furry friends. Saint Rocco’s Treats started off as a pandemic passion project for Kolby and Kaleb Rush, two brothers...
Times News
Entertainment around the area
Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
skooknews.com
City of Pottsville Announces Retirement of Chief of Police
On Tuesday, the City of Pottsville officially announced the upcoming retirement of their Chief of Police. According to a press release from the City, effective October 21st, 2022, Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the City of Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky will retire after 31...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
thevalleyledger.com
GRAB A SEAT FOR STAND-UP
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Weekends are about to get a whole lot funnier! Three hilarious stand-up comics, Tyler Rothrock, Chanel Ali and Blake Wexler will bring their talents to ArtsQuest’s Visitor Center presented by St. Luke’s Health University on November 19, December 16 and December 17. Tickets for each show are now on sale: $14.50 for ArtsQuest Members, $15 for seniors and 25 and under, $16 for general public at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
WFMZ-TV Online
Big pumpkins in place as West Reading gears up to celebrate Pumpkin Fest
WEST READING, Pa. - It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in West Reading. The big pumpkins are in place ahead of Pumpkin Fest on Penn Avenue. This is the eighth year The West Reading Tavern is spearheading the event. Award-winning pumpkin carver Danny Kissel will be back to...
975thefanatic.com
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem
While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beauty Systems Group cuts 57 jobs in Schuylkill, Pa. labor department says
Beauty Systems Group in Schuylkill County is eliminating 57 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice. The business is at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norwegian Township, east of Route 61. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a WARN notice Wednesday that the business will close as of...
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
