ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

How Izzy Lugo Hopes to Inspire the Next Generation of Creatives With His ‘Strange on Purpose’ Podcast

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UizkM_0iWMi2ls00

Having discovered a love of sneaker culture during college, Izzy Lugo knew a career in the industry was something he wanted. After years in adjacent worlds, including stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers, Lugo found his voice by uplifting the voices of others.

Lugo’s “Strange on Purpose” podcast launched in 2018, beginning as a group endeavor with several of his friends, where they simply interviewed people they thought were cool. However, after assuming control of the podcast in October 2020, Lugo altered its goal, making it a home for impactful stories of people who are “shattering the glass ceilings of culture.”

“Most podcasts these days look to interview the biggest and brightest, but I have always wondered who helped them get there. That’s who I want to have on the show,” Lugo explained. “The DACA recipient at Adidas who didn’t think they’d ever accomplish their dream or the illustrator who started drawing as a form of therapy who now has a book with Jennifer Lopez.”

He continued, “In some ways my original vision was selfish. I wanted to create something for myself. But as time went on, I realized the power of creating this as a platform for my guests, and that’s what pushes me every day.”

Those stories also often put a spotlight on roles within the industry that some may not know existed.

“For so long, I thought the only way of getting into the footwear and fashion industries was to be a designer — and I knew I wasn’t alone in thinking that way,” Lugo said. “‘Strange on Purpose’ shows the next generation of creatives what’s possible through stories from industry professionals who have been in their shoes.”

Although the conversations on “Strange on Purpose” are meant to inform listeners, Lugo said often his favorite moments come from the conversations with guests after the episodes are taped.

“This has happened a few times but after someone reviews their episode, they say, ‘Wow, I really have accomplished a lot.’ Recording with me and reviewing the episode forces guests to stop and reflect on all they have accomplished and it never gets old. I love hearing that,” Lugo said.

Looking ahead, he believes the ways people can consume “Strange on Purpose” will evolve.

“I would love to continue amplifying stories of creatives. Whether that’s on the show or through live events, there are a few ways for the show to grow and also directly impact talent pipelines within brands,” Lugo said. “I just want that next generation of creatives to be in the know about all the different opportunities within these industries because I never knew how many there were.”

This year, Lugo added another job to his resume, joining sneaker trading platform Tradeblock as its head of community partnerships in March.

“I joined Tradeblock because I believed in the vision the founders shared with me on ‘Strange on Purpose’ in July of 2021. The power of a bunch of sneaker connoisseurs to build a platform for a community like us brought me here and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the brand,” Lugo said.

Although accomplished himself, Lugo said there are countless Hispanic men and women who have inspired him throughout his sneaker journey, but he offered three names who have been especially inspirational: Nicolle Nicosia Polanco, Adidas assistant category manager of Hype; photographer Oscar Castillo; and Adidas Basketball senior brand strategy project manager Edwin Martinez-Garcia.

Lugo is quick to acknowledge his peers, and looking ahead he said he would like the broader public to educate themselves more on the incredibly talented Hispanic men and women in footwear.

“It might not seem like it sometimes, but there are a lot of us in and around brands, and just because you may not see room, it doesn’t mean there isn’t any. Everyone that I’ve spoken to has been more than willing to help. Sometimes all you have to do is ask,” Lugo said.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Castillo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Chicly Coordinates Pinstripe Dress & Louboutins with Ben Affleck in All-Black at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

Going for a coordinated couple moment, Jennifer Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show with her husband Ben Affleck in all-black ensembles. The soirée was held at The Huntington Library Art Collections and Botanical Gardens yesterday in San Marino, Calif. Both parties brought their best, Lopez showing out in a pinstripe dress and classic footwear for the occasion, while Affleck suited up.
SAN MARINO, CA
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers

Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers. The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show

Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz. The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look. As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Milwaukee Brewers#Daca
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Sparkles in Giambattista Valli & Hidden Heels at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel put together rhinestones, bowties, and fringe for her latest outing. The actress attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with her husband and musician Justin Timberlake in Santa Monica. She arrived at the event in a navy-blue hued Giambattista Valli dress with silver feather-designed details that outlined the piece’s shoulder straps and across its bodice, white satin bows in a tiered structure, and dramatic fringed elements in a similar arrangement. Biel was seen posing for photos with Timberlake on the red carpet, who opted for a classic tuxedo and dress shoes. The length of the dress made it impossible to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kelsea Ballerini Straps Into 6-Inch Heels with Thigh-High Wrap Skirt at the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini pulled out an illuminating ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The star-studded event celebrates a year of chart-topping albums and songs and will be followed by the CMT Awards, which will premiere on Oct. 14. Ballerini looked stunning while arriving on the black carpet. The country-pop superstar wore a vibrant yellow silk outfit that consisted of a button-down shirt, which she left undone to create a plunging deep V-neckline. The “Heartfirst” singer teamed her top with a matching high-waist side wrap skirt. The skirt had an...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Gets Into Pajamas & Slippers with Kris Jenner for Children’s Place New Sleepwear Brand

The Children’s Place, Inc. announced a new ultra-comfy sleepwear lifestyle brand entitled PJ Place. To promote the new endeavor, they invited Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Mom and daughter starred in the brand’s coziest photoshoot yet, posing in snug attire and showcasing their comfy pajamas. Khloe snuggled up in a pastel pink sleep set dotted with a champagne bottle pattern, rosy thermals, and faux-fuzzy slippers. One image saw the social media star sitting in a bed wearing a plush plain grey loungewear fit for a queen. Another image saw Kris in the kitchen fawning over a dish of freshly baked pie in black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Serves Edgy Street Style in Nike Dunk Off-White Sneakers with Graphic T-Shirt for GMC Hummer Ev x Don C Event

Teyana Taylor pulled out some street-style staples for the GMC Hummer Ev x Don C event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The multi-hyphenate entertainer put an edgy spin on a casual ensemble for the occasion. The campaign launch turned into a star-studded affair as Paris Jackson and Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns also attended. Taylor arrived in a black short-sleeve vintage graphic T-shirt. She complemented the vintage top with baggy pants that featured patent lining on the outseam. To further elevate the moment, the “Bare With Me” singer covered her long dark tresses with a Louis Vuitton hat. She continued to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

How SoleSavy Feeds the Entrepreneurial Spirit of Jordan Brand and Finish Line Veteran Marco Henry Negrete

There are few in the sneaker industry who have a resume as stacked as Marco Henry Negrete. At just 33, Negrete has already lent his storytelling expertise to big names including Finish Line and Complex. However, his longest stop thus far was with Jordan Brand, where he spent four years as a global editorial content lead and communications specialist. “Sneakers have been a part of my life since before I can remember. Thanks to my dad’s sports fandom and growing up in the ’90s, I was wearing Air Jordans or Nikes in every baby photo I can find,” Negrete told FN. “My...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Gets Active in Athleisure Outfit & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers for Gym Workout

Olivia Wilde didn’t skip her Tuesday workout. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was spotted wearing a sporty meets casual style while arriving at a gym in Los Angeles. Wilde’s look comprised a monochromatic ensemble featuring a slightly asymmetrical cropped black tee and classic black leggings, a comfortable choice for this time of year when the fall season is in full effect. She paired her street-style outfit with a contrasting, bright-hued Gucci handbag worn on her right shoulder. As for footwear, Wilde chose a pair of black Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. The shoes debuted in 2015, quickly becoming a runner-favorite. Ultraboost sneakers have a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kaitlyn Dever Pops in Lace Dior Dress & Slingback Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’

Kaitlyn Dever visited the set of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in New York City yesterday. The actress discussed what it was like starring alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise”, the costumes she had to wear to play Romeo’s ex in the film “Rosaline”, and her songwriting history with her sister with the talk show host. For the interview, the actress wore an outfit by luxury designer Dior. Dever wore a silk lace turtleneck fitted top, paired with a black triangle bralette. She added a black high-waisted a-line skirt to the look. As for accessories, the actress kept...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Daring in Lace Catsuit & Mules for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Megan Thee Stallion is heating up the “Saturday Night Live” stage. The “Savage” rapper is set to host and perform during the late-night comedy show’s upcoming episode tomorrow. To get her fans even more excited about her “SNL” feature, Stallion took to Instagram to share a series of promo images of herself inside the NBC studios. In the pictures, the rapper is laced in a black catsuit and flattering her feet with black mules. Stallion’s catsuit had intricate embroideries that layered a leotard in the same hue with crystal-embellishments. The rapper has often styled in similar one-piece bodysuits, such as at this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening

Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.
CALABASAS, CA
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Moderate in September as Inflation Remains High

Inflation pressures continued to weigh on the U.S. economy as shelter and food costs continued to rise in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.4% from last month and 8.2% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from August and 6.6% from the same month in 2021. Today’s latest CPI update caused a stock sell off on Thursday morning. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid nearly 157 points, or 0.54%. The S&P 500 dropped 1%,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Birdies Founder Bianca Gates on the Importance of Connection and Mentorship at Hispanic Heritage Month Panel

When it comes to running a successful business, Birdies co-founder Bianca Gates said mentorship and community are key. “A lot of times what we need and what we lack is confidence. And I think we get that from each other, talking about it, cheering each other on, supporting each other and introducing each other,” Gates said during a panel at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast on Friday hosted by DealmakeHers, a network of leading female dealmakers. “We’re lacking those connections, especially as women. And I think we need more of those.” Gates, a former Facebook employee, joined other Latina founders and businesswomen...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Footwear News

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy