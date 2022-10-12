Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Brothers arrested for deadly Linden shooting of 38-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers have been arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of a 38-year-old man in Linden last month. Columbus police have arrested Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, for the shooting death of Mario Copeland. On Sept. 23, officers were called to the...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for two men wanted in robbery, attempted rape near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two men after a robbery and attempted rape near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday night. Police said the 19-year-old victim fell asleep in her car while waiting for a friend along East 11th Street around 11:40 p.m. She woke up when the suspects got into her car.
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead, 2 injured in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died, and two others were injured in a crash overnight in northeast Columbus. Police said a car flipped over on its top around 1:35 a.m. near Morse Road and Sunbury Road. One person died in the crash, police said. Medics took a person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at an apartment complex in the Hilltop Wednesday. Police have arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, for the murder, police said. Officers found Sinzae Reed seriously injured in the 800 block...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes uniform policy to expand tattoo acceptance for troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced Friday a change to the division's uniform policy that will expand tattoo acceptance for troopers. Effective immediately, OSHP said current troopers and potential applicants are allowed to wear long-sleeve uniforms to cover tattoos. As part of the...
myfox28columbus.com
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
myfox28columbus.com
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
myfox28columbus.com
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
myfox28columbus.com
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council reviews success stories following 'Reimagining Safety Summer Grants'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council's Public Safety Committee hosted a hearing Wednesday to review the success of the 2022 Reimagining Safety Summer Grant program. In May, city leaders laid out a major plan for funding local youth programs over the summer with $16.2 million. The idea was to get kids off the streets and give them a positive outlet.
myfox28columbus.com
First Scores: Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. New Albany 16- Pickerington North 15. Gahanna 56- Grove City 14. Olentangy Berlin 24- Marysville 10.
myfox28columbus.com
Flash floods increase in Franklin County; FEMA says claims outside of flood zones double
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Franklin County continue to recover more than a month after flash floods destroyed their belongings, portions of their home and peace of mind. Aleesha Smith contacted ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers last month to say she was left with $40,000 in damages.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Marathon Road Closures: What you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will kick off in downtown Columbus on Sunday and several roads will be closed beginning Thursday. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning to travel throughout the area. Thursday, October 13. Beginning...
Comments / 0