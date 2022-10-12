Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station City Council tables funding for Unlimited Potential
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting. Unlimited Potential is a non-profit that offers programs that support young adults who have aged out of foster care. The organization asked the city council for $6 million to build...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approved ‘shared housing’ definition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council approved a new definition to city ordinances called shared housing. This is one step in the city’s goal to reduce the overcapacity of residential structures. This plan came to the council after tabling a proposal in September so they...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. “Human trafficking is an issue that’s going all the way around the world,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “We have 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and being able to prepare for that here in the Brazos Valley and our surrounding region and get the training and resources that we need to be able to address it and target that is very valuable.”
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to consider ‘Shared Housing’ ordinance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council is set to consider a ‘Shared Housing use’ ordinance at Thursday’s meeting. According to the city of College Station, residential and commercial land uses are regulated through zoning districts that permit defined uses in certain zones. As College Station’s population grows, city staff told us it’s a priority to address the developing areas in our community.
KBTX.com
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
KBTX.com
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
KBTX.com
BISD and city leaders looking to repair relationship following miscommunication over proposals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months of back and forth between the City of Bryan and Bryan ISD, the school district is finally able to move forward with its plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on the west of the city. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a unanimous vote...
fox44news.com
Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
KBTX.com
Children’s book author reads to Bryan ISD students
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD were surprised with a special visitor this week. Children’s book author, Tammi Sauer, stopped by several elementary campuses on October 12. Sauer brought her friend Wordy Birdy to teach the students about writing and what makes a good story, according to...
KBTX.com
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
wtaw.com
Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage
Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD School Board President talks next steps following transportation facility approval
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall says the district is ready to move forward with it’s plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex following approval from the Bryan City Council. McCall joined KBTX First News at Four to talk about the next steps the...
wtaw.com
Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions
A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
KBTX.com
Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
KBTX.com
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
wtaw.com
Multiple Residents Rescued from Apartment Fire
College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire at The Cottages of College Station apartment complex on Holleman Dr S Tuesday night. According to CSFD, firefighters arrived on scene at 7:15 p.m. to find a three-story apartment on fire. Two residents were rescued from the second floor and other victims...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Texas A&M Horticulture Club plant sale October 14-15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Horticulture Club is hosting its Fall 2022 plant sale this weekend. The sale is Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the lawn by the AgriLife Center. It’s located at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.
