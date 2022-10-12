ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
International Business Times

Woman Stabs Sister To Death For Flirting With Her Boyfriend

A woman accused of fatally stabbing her sister in Orlando, Florida, said she committed the murder because the 20-year-old was flirting with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan admitted to plotting the murder of her younger sister, Sayma, because she was trying to steal her boyfriend of five years, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Florida man kills ex-wife and stepson in dispute over lights left on in the house, authorities say

A recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son in a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house, Florida authorities said. Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and Robert Adams, 28, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.
DELAND, FL
NBC News

A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.

The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Watch moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.During the three month trial Corey, who is a disabled person, gave evidence. “I miss him,” he said from the stand. Sign up to our newsletter here Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas CruzWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shooting
Distractify

After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?

By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz verdict came down to single juror who voted against death penalty, Parkland victim’s father says

The decision to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life in prison rather than give him the death penalty came down to a single juror, a father whose daughter was killed in the massacre claimed. Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, made the assertion at a press conference after the verdict was read out in court on Thursday morning. The jury determined that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proven during the trial, but ultimately found they were not outweighed...
