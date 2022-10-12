Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
insideedition.com
Man, 51, Arrested After Cops Say He Allegedly Kissed Girl, 5, on the Mouth on Cruise Ship
A 51-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested after cops say he allegedly kissed a 5-year-old girl on the mouth onboard a cruise ship over the weekend, according to Local 10. Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested in Florida by Miami-Dade police Monday and was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, according to Newsweek.
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Florida Man Calls Black Cops The N-Word, Demands White Police Officer
Before getting aggressive with police, the suspect reportedly called a teenage cashier a racial slur, according to cops.
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
International Business Times
Woman Stabs Sister To Death For Flirting With Her Boyfriend
A woman accused of fatally stabbing her sister in Orlando, Florida, said she committed the murder because the 20-year-old was flirting with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan admitted to plotting the murder of her younger sister, Sayma, because she was trying to steal her boyfriend of five years, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
Florida man kills ex-wife and stepson in dispute over lights left on in the house, authorities say
A recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son in a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house, Florida authorities said. Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and Robert Adams, 28, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.
HipHopDX.com
XXXTENTACION's Alleged Killer Wants His Prison Run-In With Kodak Black Used As Evidence
XXXTENTACION‘s alleged murderers are still awaiting trial; however an attorney for one of the accused believes an interaction with Kodak Black may be a turning point in his client’s case. According to VladTV, Mauricio Padilla has filed a motion requesting footage of his client Dedrick Williams’ stint in...
AOL Corp
Florida officer charged in shooting that left man paralyzed when he meant to use stun gun
A police officer in Florida was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor Friday in a 2021 service-weapon shooting that left a man paralyzed when he meant to use a stun gun, authorities said. Henry Andrews, 49, an officer with Hollywood police, faces a charge of culpable negligence, inflicting actual personal injury,...
A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.
The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
Watch moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty
The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.During the three month trial Corey, who is a disabled person, gave evidence. “I miss him,” he said from the stand. Sign up to our newsletter here Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas CruzWatch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shooting
Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars?
This is the crazy saga of the owner of two races cars that got buried finding the alleged thief. The post Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?
By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought
Two robbery suspects are dead after a Florida jewelry store owner shot and killed them during a robbery, Florida authorities said.
NBC Washington
A Texas Woman is Accused of Offering a Migrant a Ride and Then Holding Her Baby for Ransom for Months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
Nikolas Cruz verdict came down to single juror who voted against death penalty, Parkland victim’s father says
The decision to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life in prison rather than give him the death penalty came down to a single juror, a father whose daughter was killed in the massacre claimed. Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, made the assertion at a press conference after the verdict was read out in court on Thursday morning. The jury determined that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proven during the trial, but ultimately found they were not outweighed...
