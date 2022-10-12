Read full article on original website
WGME
Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
WGME
Cape Elizabeth continues discussion on new housing rules
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The topic of housing and zoning changes is back in the spotlight in Cape Elizabeth. The town council voted Wednesday night to continue the discussion about ordinance amendments to comply with a new state law. That law, which requires accessory dwelling units be allowed where single-family...
WGME
WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
WGME
Lewiston to hold 'Citywide Litter Pickup Day' this weekend
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The city of Lewiston is hoping volunteers will help pick up trash this weekend. The city is holding another "Citywide Litter Pickup Day" on Saturday. Volunteers are urged to collect trash all over the city and bring it to Kennedy Park, where city workers will be on hand to collect all that waste.
WGME
Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
WGME
Portland school leaders defend decision to ban some fans from sporting events
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland school leaders are defending their decision to ban some fans from games. Under a new policy enacted last week, only Portland High School students can go to Portland's home games, and the same goes for Deering: Deering kids can only attend Deering home games. The decision...
WGME
Market Basket coming to Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Another Market Basket is coming to Maine. The Topsham Planning Board approved the site plan for the new Market Basket on Thursday. The new store will be near Target at 169 Topsham Fair Mall Road. Market Basket has locations in Biddeford and Westbrook.
WGME
Manslaughter trial set to begin for former Maine corrections officer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The trial of a former Cumberland County corrections officer facing manslaughter charges in a deadly crash is set to begin on Monday. In July 2019, Kenneth Morang was driving home after consecutive 16-hour shifts when police say he fell asleep at the wheel. According to police, he...
WGME
Developer plans to turn Lewiston 'Professional Building' into apartments
LEWISTON (WGME) -- There's a plan to create more than a dozen new apartments in Lewiston. The city says a developer is planning to turn the historic "Professional Building" on Lisbon Street into 17 one-bedroom apartments with ground-floor commercial space. The apartments would be market-rate. The city's economic development director...
WGME
'New fire trucks are so important': Portland Fire Department buys 3 new fire trucks
PORTLAND, Maine – The city of Portland says the Portland Fire Department has recently made significant improvements to its fleet by acquiring two new engines and one new ladder truck, all of which will enter full service following manufacturer training. “These three new fire trucks are so important to...
WGME
Nearly 360,000 Mainers expected to benefit from Social Security increase
PORTLAND (WGME/AP) -- Seniors and retirees, not only in Maine but across the country, are going to see a big boost in their Social Security benefits. The historic 8.7 percent increase will begin in 2023 and is the largest cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security since the early 1980s. "Getting a...
WGME
2 Maine teens charged after Swatiskas, racial slur found at Spruce Mountain High School
JAY (WGME) – Two Livermore Falls teens are accused of drawing of Swastikas and writing a racial slur in two bathrooms at Spruce Mountain High School, according to the Sun Journal. The boys, ages 15 and 17, were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief, according...
WGME
Auburn city leaders 'deeply dismayed' by recent shootings
AUBURN (WGME)— Auburn’s mayor says he and other city leaders are “deeply dismayed” by recent shootings in the area. There have been four shootings in four days in the Lewiston-Auburn area, three of which happened in Auburn. In all of these recent cases, Auburn police say...
WGME
Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers
Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
WGME
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded drivers in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The heavy rain that came with Friday's storm led to minor flooding across many cities and towns. In Westbrook, part of Cumberland Street had to be shut down for a time because the road was impassable. "The leaves get on the drain and it just becomes a...
WGME
Wildlife experts say bear is still roaming around Windham neighborhood
WINDHAM (WGME) -- A bear is still hanging around Windham. Maine wildlife officials say they have been trying to trap the bear since Tuesday. Officials say the bear is hanging around a neighborhood where it is raiding bird feeders and trying to get into garbage. They set up a trap...
WGME
Maine fitness trainer and reality TV contestant accused of welfare fraud
GRAY (WGME) -- A fitness trainer from Gray, who has been on two different reality TV shows, is accused of welfare fraud. Prosecutors say from 2009 through 2016 Jodi Theriault received more than $10,000 in food stamp benefits. She's accused of hiding assets that would have prevented her from qualifying...
WGME
Crews prepare for potential flooding, outages ahead of powerful storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Crews are out across the state Thursday, ready to clear downed trees and restore power. Flooding is a big concern along the coast, especially in the usual spots. Public works crews were going around Cape Elizabeth Thursday ahead of the storm to clear away drains covered...
WGME
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
WGME
Student reportedly grabbed by man on Bates College campus
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston Police are investigating after a student was reportedly grabbed by a man at Bates College. According to a campus alert, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday. The school says a man reportedly grabbed a student who was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall. The...
