Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

1-3-0-4, FB: 8

(one, three, zero, four; FB: eight)

MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Comments / 0

