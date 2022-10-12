ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Monroe, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Hickory Corners, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Omri Katz
Person
Jason Marsden
Person
Alex Kingston
95.3 WBCKFM

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Art#Beer#Gilmore Car Museum#West Michigan#The Vendor Faire
95.3 WBCKFM

Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan

Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Top 5 Dependable Tips For Predicting The Michigan Winter

As winter approaches, the last thing a savvy Michigander would do is depend on the meteorologist to predict the kind of winter that we will be having this year. Satellites, doppler radar, and spending the prime of their lives in an institution of higher learning, cannot compare to predicting the weather through the signs of nature. At least in my world.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?

Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
95.3 WBCKFM

The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923

I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan DNR Nabs 460 Pounds Of Salmon From Poachers

Now is the time of the year when large amounts of Coho and Chinook salmon are drawing anglers from across the country to Michigan rivers. A group of anglers from Colorado decided to take advantage of the prime fishing and load their coolers with illegally caught fish. Using illegal tackle, and not even investing in a fishing license, the out-of-state losers managed to harvest 460 pounds of salmon.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy