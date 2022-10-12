Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
cohaitungchi.com
Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain
Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy?
Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) is the advanced stage of diabetic retinopathy, an eye disease related to diabetes (a condition in which blood sugar levels are high). In proliferative diabetic retinopathy, new blood vessels grow in the retina, the light-sensing layer at the back of the eye. It's a serious condition and can lead to vision loss.
MedicineNet.com
What Is von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome?
Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 36,000 individuals globally. It is characterized by the formation of tumors and cysts (fluid-filled masses) in certain parts of the body such as the:. Brain. Spinal cord. Eyes. Inner ear. Adrenal glands. Pancreas. Kidney. Reproductive tract. VHL...
Healthline
What Is Oculomotor Nerve Palsy?
Oculomotor nerve palsy is a nerve condition that affects your vision. It can lead to double vision and difficulties using both eyes together. A weakness in the oculomotor nerves causes this condition, resulting in a loss of control over important eye muscles. Sometimes, people are born with oculomotor nerve motor...
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian dermoid cysts
An ovarian dermoid cyst is a benign cyst that develops on the ovaries. It is a fluid-filled sac that contains tissues such as teeth, skin, hair, and fat. People may also refer to them as mature cystic teratomas. Ovarian dermoid cysts are the. type of ovarian teratoma, which is a...
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High
According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
MedicineNet.com
What Happens If Adenomyosis Goes Untreated?
Adenomyosis develops when your endometrial tissue (the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus) grows inside the uterine muscle wall, causing the tissue to thicken, degrade, and bleed each month when you have your period. As a result, the uterus grows bigger, and there may be associated symptoms such as severe pain and copious bleeding.
docwirenews.com
Clinical Outcomes of Colchicine Use for Gout in HF Patients
A common comorbidity in heart failure (HF) patients is gout. Moreover, gout is associated with significantly higher rates of morbidity, mortality, and health care costs. Diuretics, often prescribed to patients with cardiac-related health problems, can lead to hyperuricemia (elevated uric acid levels in the blood) and increase the risk of gout flares. Gout in HF patients has been estimated to range from 16% to 40%. Colchicine, used to treat acute gout flares, has also recently demonstrated broader cardiovascular outcomes benefit in high‐risk patients; however, the literature of its impact in patients with acutely decompensated HF is somewhat [there is a word missing here]. A retrospective study published in Clinical Cardiology sought to rectify this and investigated clinical outcomes in patients treated for an acute HF exacerbation who received colchicine for acute gout flares.
