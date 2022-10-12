A common comorbidity in heart failure (HF) patients is gout. Moreover, gout is associated with significantly higher rates of morbidity, mortality, and health care costs. Diuretics, often prescribed to patients with cardiac-related health problems, can lead to hyperuricemia (elevated uric acid levels in the blood) and increase the risk of gout flares. Gout in HF patients has been estimated to range from 16% to 40%. Colchicine, used to treat acute gout flares, has also recently demonstrated broader cardiovascular outcomes benefit in high‐risk patients; however, the literature of its impact in patients with acutely decompensated HF is somewhat [there is a word missing here]. A retrospective study published in Clinical Cardiology sought to rectify this and investigated clinical outcomes in patients treated for an acute HF exacerbation who received colchicine for acute gout flares.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO