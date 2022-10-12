Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pasadena Kiwanis Club to Celebrate 102nd Year of Serving Children With Anniversary Event
The Pasadena Kiwanis Club will celebrate its 102nd year of serving children within the community with a “Roaring 20’s Dinner Celebration” next Thursday. One of the oldest service clubs in the nation and in Pasadena, the local club was founded in 1920. It provides support to children that are homeless, children that have been adopted, children that are in a single parent family, and children that are disabled.
Guest Opinion | PUSD Board Member Tina Fredericks Is A Renter: Vote Yes on Measure H
As a renter and Board Member of Pasadena Unified School District, I urge the constituents of Pasadena to Vote Yes on Measure H: Pasadena Fair and Equitable Housing charter amendment. On June 30, 2022, Pasadena Unified Board of Education passed a resolution endorsing Measure H. Our district of nearly 15,000...
Bethany Christian School’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast and Chapel
It was wonderful to see so many of the community pastors who joined Bethany Christian School (BCS) for its recent Pastor Appreciation Breakfast and Chapel. BCS is grateful to all of the pastors who minister to the community! The event was indeed a huge blessing for the area pastors!. Bethany...
Assumption 4th Graders Takes a Good Look at Soil
Investigating soil composition among Assumption 4th graders! The 4th graders analyzed the properties of these soils today or in the near future. Soil, to many of us, is just dirt. When looked at closely, soil is composed of particles of different sizes. The particles may be rounded by alluvial action (deposited by water) or may be jagged. The soil may contain transparent crystals or even gold. A good look at soil reveals many wonders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnhart Second Graders’ Field Trip to Millard Canyon
Barnhart Second Graders had a great field trip to Millard Canyon today! They found bugs and enjoyed being outside! Most students today are visual learners, and a field trip lets them touch, feel and listen to what they’re learning about, which helps them build on classroom instruction, gain a better understanding of topics, build cultural understanding and tolerance, and allows them to discover worlds outside their own.
Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover Class is Meeting Weekly with New and Familiar Faces
Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover class is meeting weekly with new and familiar faces! Parents and their children observe, experiment, share, and support one another with the guidance of an experienced practitioner of respectful care. Spaces still available for children 3-12 months. Learn more about the Parent-Infant Clover class via https://linktr.ee/pasadenawaldorfschool.
Pasadena Resident Elana O’Brien Used Hügelkultur To Transform Front Yard, Cut Water Costs in Half
Pasadenan Elana O’Brien cut her water costs in half and dramatically reduced her water usage after she chose to redesign the front yard of her Madison Heights home using hügelkultur. Like many Pasadenans, an inconspicuous lawn adorned her front yard before she became acquainted with hügelkultur, a centuries-old,...
Flintridge Sacred Heart Hosts Successful 48th Annual Johansing Golf Tournament
Flintridge Sacred Heart hosted a successful 48th Annual Johansing Golf Tournament Monday at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, Calif. More than 110 people took part in the all-day event to help raise funds for the Harry G. Johansing Scholarship Fund, which holds an Endowment of nearly $2 million for scholarship support. Participants were able to enjoy a day of golf and evening reception, all to raise funds for need-based tuition assistance to qualified students.
20 of Pasadena’s Best Eateries Offer Extraordinary Lunch and Dinner Specials for DINE LA, Starting Friday
Just like that, you wake up in the morning, and you check your calendar, and it’s the start of DINE LA Week. Restaurants all over Greater Los Angeles are featuring greater specials (see what we did there?) with lunches as low as $15, to go along with $35 dinners, beginning Friday, October 14, and continuing through October 28.
New Trees Planted Along 2 City Streets on California Clean Air Day
The City of Pasadena’s Department of Public Works teamed with the Pasadena Audubon Society, local retailer My Zero Waste Store, and Council District 3 staff to plant 15 new street trees in District 3 on October 5 in celebration of California Clean Air Day. Eleven Western Redbud and four...
Sierra Madre Middle School Students Create Mexican Folk Art
Papel Picado, Mexican folk art at lunch with Sierra Madre Middle School teacher Erik Delgadillo. In creating Mexican folk art students are already on their way to delving into Mexican culture as a whole. Mexico is an extraordinary country with an abundance of characteristic and interesting places. Mexican Folk art is heavily influenced by people, culture, and style. Many European traditions and indigenous beliefs help shape Mexican folk art.
Entrepreneurs from Drone, Robotics, and Medical Technologies Industries to Converge in Pasadena This Saturday
Calling all technophiles in Pasadena to come to experience new forms of reality, enhanced with cutting-edge virtual reality gear this Saturday with ‘Tea, Tech and Tequila.’. Attendees can engage with virtual reality, metaverse ecosystems, augmented reality, mixed reality, and a marketplace of local vendors all while enjoying curated tequila...
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
Tournament Announces 2023 Rose Parade Grand Marshal This Morning
Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott is set to make a big announcement this morning when she reveals the 2023 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Tournament House. Pasadena Now will be there to provide full coverage of the event. “The 2023...
Arcade Lane in Playhouse Village Will Be Transformed Into a Mexican Zócalo for Día de los Muertos Event
Continuing the cultural tradition of Día de los Muertos, Arcade Lane in Playhouse Village will transform into a Mexican Zócalo (public plaza) filled with music, dance and traditional altar exhibits this Sunday to celebrate the day of the dead. Playhouse Village is partnering with Mercadito Monarca Pasadena, an...
Marshall Fundamental Homecoming Powder Puff Game is on Thursday, October 13
Marshall Fundamental Students and alumni encourage you to attend the Marshall Fundamental Homecoming Powder Puff Game Juniors Class of 2024 vs Seniors Class of 2023 is Today, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Pasadena High School Field. Advance tickets sales were sold $5.00 through 4pm, October 12th....
The 2023 Rose Parade Grand Marshal is Gabby Giffords
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced as the 2023 Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott Thursday morning. Giffords, 52, was introduced...
COVID Hospitalizations Tumble Again in LA County, Remain Low in Pasadena
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped to 459, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths in its latest data. Pasadena reported 23 new cases on Wednesday. There have been no COVID-related deaths in Pasadena during October, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department.
The Amazingly Diverse International Orchid Show and Sale Blossoms Saturday and Sunday
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino opens the sixth annual International Orchid Show and Sale this Friday, Oct. 14, featuring an amazing diversity of orchids as hundreds of exotic blooms compete for honors. The Orchids Show and Sale is on from 10 a.m. to 5...
