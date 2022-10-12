Fatal Collision Investigation - W. Winton Ave/Thunderbird Pl

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Cassondra Fovel

510-293-7064

Fatal Collision – W. Winton Ave/Thunderbird Pl

HAYWARD, Calif., On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 2:48 AM, officers responded to the report of a collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of W. Winton Ave and Thunderbird Pl.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered both involved vehicles still on scene.

One of the parties, who was believed to have been sitting in his parked vehicle when the collision occurred, was found unconscious and suffering from injuries as a result of the collision. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Occupants inside the other involved vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but have since contacted police and are cooperative with the investigation.

The victim’s identity is known but is not being released at this time, pending formal identification protocols by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau and notifications to next of kin.

This is an active investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Sergeant Tasha DeCosta at 510-293-7169.

The Hayward Police Department case number is 2022-57657. This is Hayward’s 8th fatal collision in 2022.