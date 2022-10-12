Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
A guide to shopping local in Bloomington
We’ve all heard the enduring recommendation: shop local. Whether we have heard the message from TV commercials, local leaders or online influencers, the push to buy locally sourced food has been growing across the world for years. So why exactly should people buy local instead of just stopping by the nearest Kroger?
wbiw.com
Grant Street reopens from Hidden River Construction; more trees are planted; and Neighborhood Greenway public meetings are scheduled
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Gather ‘round the Table for an Accessible Journey: Traveling With a Disability
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) will be hosting Gather ‘round the Table for an Accessible Journey on Monday, November 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monroe Convention Center. Join them as they explore this year’s theme, traveling with a disability....
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
wbiw.com
Beginner Dungeons and Dragons at the Bedford Public Library
BEDFORD – Release your inner nerd, as the Bedford Public Library will be hosting a Dungeons and Dragons for Beginners in Adult Services, on Tuesday, October 18th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. From game mechanics like battle and actions, to styles, puzzles, and how the dice work, learn...
wbiw.com
Indiana Landmarks to highlight the legacy of James Allison
On Thursday, November 3rd, Experts from the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust and Marian University will highlight the legacy of pioneering automotive entrepreneur James Allison, from founding the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Allison Engineering Company to the restoration of his historic 64-acre Indianapolis estate in Riverdale. The illustrated talk includes insight into...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — City of Bloomington Repairing Broken Water Main
The renovations have been made and the doors will open tonight at the John Waldron Arts Center. The building has been closed since July 1st when Constellation Stage and Screen took over management of the Arts Center following the merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwrights Project and Pigasus Institute. Tonight’s...
wbiw.com
Three graduate from Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
BEDFORD – Three more members of the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court graduated Thursday morning in what Judge Bob Cline called a great day. “This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my job when people do well,” said Judge Cline. ” We get to listen and celebrate these amazing people, who have gathered the tools needed to continue forward with their lives. A Preacher once said, ‘Keep your fork, because the best is yet to come,’ and that is evident here today.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
witzamfm.com
IU Health Bedford receives Community Impact Award
Bedford- On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Indiana Department of Health visited IU Health Bedford Hospital to present them with the State Office of Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Community Impact Award for 2022. “This team has shown so much heart and compassion over the past few years,” said...
No scooters allowed overnight in Bloomington through the winter months
This week, the City of Bloomington announced hour restrictions on scooters, citing a tragic scooter death caused by a suspected drunk driver and many other less serious injuries.
wbiw.com
Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen
BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
Get your spook on! Must visit haunted houses in central Indiana
From family friendly thrills to terrifying haunts, there are plenty of haunted houses in Indy to check out this Halloween season.
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission to meet in special session on Monday, October 17th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet in a special meeting sealed quotes for a generator that will be installed at the new Bedford Police Station on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts and Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Brinegar Hall.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Surplus Auction to be held this Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The County Surplus Auction will be held on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Complex, located at 1 County Complex Road. The items listed in the auction can be previewed at www.auctionzip.com.
wbiw.com
Forest Service completes Springs Valley Dam improvement
ORANGE COUNTY – Springs Valley Lake, in the Hoosier National Forest south of French Lick, is a popular location for fishing and paddling. It also has a trail system that is used by hikers, mountain bikers and horse riders. Deferred maintenance on the dam was recently completed, and to...
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe
Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
korncountry.com
Sheriff thanks local fire chiefs
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers and Major Chris Lane attended the Bartholomew County Fire Chiefs meeting at the Hope Fire Department this week and presented a plaque to local volunteer fire departments for their outstanding contributions to the sheriff’s office, and the citizens of the county.
Land dispute in Boone County brings hundreds to a community meeting
Over 300 people attended a community meeting Monday night to learn more about the state’s plans to develop an innovation district in Boone County. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation continues to buy property in the county as part of a $164 million investment approved by the State Budget Committee. The state hopes to attract a variety of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology, microelectronics, and semiconductor companies.
