ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Maxwell Frost, Calvin Wimbish spar over issues in District 10 debate

ORLANDO — Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot, deciding who represents them in Central Florida, in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. That includes an open seat for District 10 — it is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods

The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Wisconsin State
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Business
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Florida vs. Ohio

Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Experts say Hurricane Ian flood waters are damaging Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla — Experts say that roads submerged under flood waters for days and weeks following Hurricane Ian may have lasting damage. Experts say cracking can occur when a road is submerged by flood waters. They say some roadways are still under water, weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Manatee County urges Myakka City area residents to test well water

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders said test results show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Tests show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Manatee County has a site set up at...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

FEMA's 'cadre' of reservists helping Florida recover from Ian

Thousands of federal responders are on the ground in Florida to help communities recovering from Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. The destruction resulting from Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, will likely keep FEMA "on the ground for years, not weeks or months," Dr. Melissa Forbes, FEMA’s assistant administrator for response and recovery, told Spectrum News in a recent interview.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Bay News 9

After two-year hiatus, Holiday Train returns to Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back after taking a two-year hiatus amid COVID-19. It will make 13 stops in Wisconsin, including in Sturtevant, Caledonia, Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta and La Crosse. Along the route, the train will raise money,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Florida Department#Seafood Restaurant#Sw Florida#Hurricane Ian
Bay News 9

Grupo Fantasma continues to connect Texans through love of music

BUDA, Texas — For 22 years, Grupo Fantasma guitarists and co-founders Beto Martinez and Greg Gonzalez have been uniting Texans through their love of music. "Greg and I being from the border, we straddled two languages and two cultures,” Martinez said. “Maybe not feeling 100% on one side or the other, but I think that resonated with a lot of people, how we were able to do it."
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy

Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy