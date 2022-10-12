ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security recipients set for big COLA hike Thursday

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ACFz_0iWMgObX00

Story at a glance

  • Social Security beneficiaries may see their incomes increase in 2023 thanks to a large COLA hike.
  • The move is intended to help increase purchasing power among recipients who may struggle to keep up with rising costs driven by inflation.
  • However, the higher incomes could push some over taxable income thresholds.

Social Security beneficiaries may see an income boost in 2023 thanks to a large cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) set to be announced tomorrow morning.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will release the COLA figure — anticipated to be around 8.7 percent — following the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) publication of the September Consumer Price Index.

The BLS data is scheduled to become public at 8:30 am and the SSA will release the final COLA figure shortly thereafter.

A COLA as large as 8.7 percent has not been seen in four decades . The increase is intended to help beneficiaries pay for goods and services made more expensive by inflation.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Every year since 1975, the Social Security COLA has automatically adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. Average annual COLAs increased by just 1.7 percent between 2010 and 2020.

As COLAs typically reflect inflation rates, adjustments have risen above 8.7 percent only three times before, between 1979 and 1981, when inflation reached 14 percent.

More than 70 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, the majority of whom are retirees. The Senior Citizens League, a bipartisan advocacy group, estimates an 8.7 percent hike will increase the average monthly retiree check by around $144 .

A large proportion of retirees’ Social Security incomes goes toward housing, food and health care costs, but for seniors also on Medicare, additional financial relief for the latter expense will come in the form of lower Part B premiums in 2023.

Part B premiums are automatically deducted from Social Security checks, and low uptake of the expensive, controversial Alzheimer’s drug aduhelm will result in a larger financial cushion for dual Social Security and Medicare beneficiaries.

However, these increases could push some over income thresholds, requiring recipients to pay income taxes on part of their Social Security benefit. Single filers who have a combined income equal to or below $25,000 pay no taxes on their benefits. For joint filers, the threshold is $32,000.

Because the majority of Social Security is funded through Federal Insurance Contributions Act taxes, a future recession coupled with high unemployment rates could affect COLAs down the line. No COLAs were paid in 2010 and 2011 following the 2008 recession.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 3

Afra Williams
2d ago

struggle is real people's just thinking 🤔 about eatting day by day struggle has me crying so hard 😭Jesusssss

Reply
4
Related
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Welfare#Business Economics#Bls#Ssa#The Social Security Cola
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in just six days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be rolled out to beneficiaries in just six days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for individuals with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of a given month.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Social Security checks will go up by 8.7% in January

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% cost of living increase in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Starting in January the average Social Security check will increase by $140 a month, the highest increase in 40 years. The cost of Medicare premiums will also go down.
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

725K+
Followers
84K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy