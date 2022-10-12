First two guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation; third expected this afternoon.

The first two guilty pleas in a massive food-aid fraud investigation were entered in court Thursday morning. A third is expected in the afternoon.

Bekam Merdassa, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud at a 10 a.m. hearing. Hanna Marekegn pleaded guilty to the same count at an 11:30 a.m. hearing. A third defendant, Hadith Yusuf Ahmed, is expected to plead guilty at 2 p.m.

Bekam and Hanna, like most defendants in the case, are not in custody. They will return to court at a future date to be sentenced. Hadith is also not in custody.

A total of 49 defendants were charged in September with embezzling $250 million from federal food-aid programs that distribute money to local organizations to feed underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors said the case is the single biggest government fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have hinted that more charges are possible.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger and several defense attorneys for other suspects who were not scheduled to appear Thursday attended Bekam’s hearing. Many of the same defense attorneys also attended Hanna’s hearing.

Bekam, Hanna, and Hadith were charged with one count each of wire fraud via “an information” charging document, which occurs when defendants are expected to plead guilty. They worked with or under Feeding Our Future, a sponsor organization that received federal food-aid funds through the state and then distributed that money to smaller organizations that were supposed to feed underprivileged children.

The money came from two federal programs—the Child and Adult Care Program and the Summer Food Service Program—used to feed children and adults in daycare and afterschool programs. The alleged fraud was simple at its foundation: Some organizations along the money chain reported serving more meals than they actually did in order to receive more federal reimbursement dollars.

Two guilty pleas Thursday morning

Hanna, 40, owner of Brava Cafe, cried in court when prosecutor Joe Thompson asked her why she was pleading guilty.

“I made a mistake,” she said, her head hanging low.

Hanna Marekgen, right, and her attorney, Andrew Irlbeck, leave the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis on October 13 after she pleaded guilty to embezzling $7.1 million from federal food-aid programs. Credit: Joey Peters | Sahan Journal

Giving brief answers to yes or no questions, Hanna told the court that Brava Cafe claimed to serve more than 2 million meals between September 2020 and January 2022, and received $7.1 million in federal food-aid money.

She admitted to giving more than $150,000 in kickbacks to Feeding Our Future employees in exchange for them enrolling Brava Cafe into the food-aid programs. She also said Feeding Our Future later asked for more kickbacks and that she refused; Feeding Our Future then stopped sponsoring her restaurant to receive food-aid money.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel asked Hanna how many meals her restaurant served. Hanna’s attorney, Andrew Irlbeck asked for a minute to speak with his client. Prosecutors have alleged that some defendants never served any of the meals they reported to the federal government.

“I have served food, but I don’t know how much,” Hanna then said.

Hanna agreed to a prison term between about three years and almost four years. She was ordered to pay $5 million in restitution, and will give up an Edina home she purchased with the food-aid money. She will also pay a fine between $15,000 and $150,000.

Hanna and Irlbeck declined to comment after her hearing.

Answering yes to a prosecutor’s questions, Bekam told the court Thursday that he co-ran Youth Investors Lab, a shell company that used Feeding Our Future as its sponsor. He admitted that Youth Investors Lab collected $3 million in federal food-aid money by claiming to have served 1.3 million meals between December 2020 and June 2021, but never actually served a single meal.

Bekam did not offer other statements beyond short answers to yes or no questions.

Bekam agreed to a prison sentence of less than two years and no more two-and-a-half years. He will also have to pay $343,086 in restitution. He cannot travel outside of Minnesota without his probation officer’s approval, and can no longer vote or own a gun.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud is five years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Bekam Addissu Merdassa, right, leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on October 13 with his attorney, Joseph Dixon, after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Credit: Matt Sepic | MPR News

Bekam left Thursday’s hearing with his attorney, Joseph Dixon. Both declined to comment.

‘my client’s life is now being threatened’

Richard Dansoh, the Miami-based attorney for defendant Hadith Yusuf Ahmed, confirmed to Sahan Journal Wednesday that his client would plead guilty at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Hadith worked as the director of growth and development at Feeding our Future. Charges against him say he conspired with others to obtain money fraudulently. Earlier this year, federal investigators seized more than $338,000 from his bank accounts.

Dansoh emphasized that he wants to clear up rumors that Hadith, who formerly worked for Feeding Our Future, gave inside information to the FBI to help their investigation. Rather, federal investigators confronted Hadith with evidence, and Hadith is deciding to plead, Dansoh said.

“It’s not like he left the organization and he went to the feds and started complaining about it,” Dansoh said. “We are on the receiving end just like everybody else.”

These rumors have been dangerous to his client, Dansoh said.

“Frankly, they are creating a hazardous situation where my client’s life is now being threatened,” he said. “They think he is the origin.”

Hadith is deciding to plead because of the paper trail of evidence federal investigators compiled in their investigation, Dansoh said.

“It’s only a fool who thinks you can block the sun by closing his eyes,” he said. “If you decide to live in a fool’s paradise and close your eyes, that’s fine. But if there’s a paper trail, how are you going to refute it?”

Correction: Earlier versions of this article misspelled Hanna Marekegn’s last name.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

