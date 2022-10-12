ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This Fresno program is paying student journalists of color

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5olt_0iWMgLxM00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A local program is aiming to create more diversity in newsrooms across the San Joaquin Valley.

The Institute for Media and Public Trust launched the Central Valley Journalists of Color program in 2020 to mentor young journalists.

Students who are interested will be offered a five-year pathway to a journalism degree, which includes hands-on training and mentorship as part of the program.

Program supporters say that newsrooms across the United States are not as diverse as they should be, leading to communities being left unrepresented and stories not being told that needed to be told.

The program begins when students apply in the fall as high school seniors. After students are selected, they will attend regular workshops, talk to academic advisors to be prepared for college, and get a mentor assigned through the duration of the program.

Students have the option to start the program at Fresno City College before transferring to Fresno State. During the five-year program, students will work with The kNOw Youth Media to get hands-on experience and will receive $300 per month for nine months each academic year.

High school seniors interested can fill out this form .

For more information or to donate click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
sjvsun.com

A four-year university in Tulare County? It’s on the ballot, sorta.

College of the Sequoias is seeking a bond measure that would improve Tulare County residents’ access to a four-year university. Measure C would allow COS to issue and sell bonds totalling $95 million, which is expected to cost property owners in the Visalia Improvement District $13 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Community Learning Center reopening in Fresno after 2-year pandemic pause

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Learning Center (CLC) inside Fresno’s Lighthouse of Children facility officially reopened on Thursday. The facility serves as a site for workshops and classes – to encourage healthy relationships and increase early literacy, language and school readiness skills, according to the […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Federal officials visit Fresno to launch ag initiative

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local coalition aimed at creating new agricultural innovations in the Central Valley was recently awarded $88.1 million in federal funds. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Initiative, also known as F3, was the only recipient in the country out of more than 500 applicants to get two federal grants aiming to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno firefighters join in on carnival fun

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department made an appearance on Friday at West Fresno’s Boys and Girls Club Carnival. “I am excited to show our young people they have a support system in Fresno that adults like us spend their whole lives protecting them, and they can trust us. The West Fresno Club […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$3M funding for women to get into non-traditional trades

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) presented a $3 million check to the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board to support its ValleyBuild construction program Wednesday. Recipients include a ValleyBuild NOW (Non-traditional Occupations for Women) pre-apprenticeship training program for women that recently completed its first cohort. “Being here in the Central Valley, we […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno voter information guides found in dumpster

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk and other department staff responded to Fresno’s Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it. At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State Voter Information […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno City College#Fresno State#Racism#The Know Youth Media#Nexstar Media Inc
shsclarion.net

Fate Towards High School

For many, a brand new school year also means brand new responsibilities and experiences. Mrs. Johnson was one of the people who definitely faced this, as she has now begun in a new position. Mrs. Johnson’s journey, which brought her up to the position where she is now, is one that was filled with a variety of changes and adjustments. However, these experiences also helped her learn more about herself and her goals. Currently, she works at Selma High’s campus as a transitions teacher and her passion for what she does now is something that she expresses passionately.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley food initiative receives millions of dollars

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative will be presented with a large check with an even larger dollar amount. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative is a coalition designed to work with current agriculture researchers, universities, and workers to develop the skills needed to access higher quality, higher paying jobs in […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Photo exhibit shows COVID-19’s impact on farmworkers

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – UC Merced is hosting a photodocumentary project titled, “Two Years of Heat and Covid in the San Joaquin Valley” by photographer David Bacon. The exhibition will be at the UC Merced Library and consist of 67 black and white photographs and five oral history panels giving their context. The subject of […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City Council approves rezoning disputed land

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –After more than two hours of public comment and discussion, the Fresno City Council unanimously voted in favor of partially rezoning a controversial portion of land in Southwest Fresno. The vote is a compromise proposed by District 3 representative Miguel Arias. “None of the options that have surfaced over the last two […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy