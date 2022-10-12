ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WBRE

Overnight crews battle house fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a call of a house fire early Friday morning in Lackawanna County. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Carbondale around 11:00 p.m. Eyewitness News crews on scene said flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home. Crews said they worked […]
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. Thursday on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy home in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Lackawanna County. Alarms started going off around 11:30 Thursday night. Crews battled the fire along Lincoln Avenue in Carbondale well into the early morning hours. No injuries were reported. The overnight fire caused quite a commotion. "There were a lot...
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies when ambulance, cars crash

LYNNPORT, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County. The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday along Route 309 in Lynn Township, near the Schuylkill County line. Police say two cars and an ambulance from Minersville collided. Fifty-eight-year-old Philip J. Helman...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County community fighting blight

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Aluminum can drive for veterans in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township is collecting aluminum cans this month. "This October, we're doing an aluminum can drive to try to recoup some of the money from COVID, which hurt a lot of people," said Tammy Wegner, 1st vice region commander for AMVETS Post 59.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fired employee returns and slashes tires

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
BERWICK, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County

Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Resident questions new ‘no parking’ lines in Lansford

A Lansford homeowner on West Snyder Avenue questioned the borough about “no parking” lines in front of homes on her block. Victoria Benack lives on the even-side numbered stretch of the 200 block of West Snyder and said the borough recently painted no parking lines on that side of the street.
LANSFORD, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire safety lesson for students

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire and ladder trucks were parked behind Pleasant Valley Elementary school in Polk Township. Students here received an important lesson on fire safety. "One thing that I learned about is if you have a fire in the house, you always have to crawl down," Kensington Frable, a second grader, said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes

NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County coroner identifies man who died after Route 309 crash

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning identified the 58-year-old Allentown man who died after Thursday’s crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Philip J. Helman was driving a vehicle that was involved in the three-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. between Mountain and Gun Club roads in Lynn Township that included an ambulance, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. Helman died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Taylor council votes to suspend fire company

TAYLOR, Pa. — The future of Taylor Hose and Engine Company #1 is up in the air. During this week's borough council meeting, Taylor officials voted to suspend the fire company, pulling them completely out of service beginning November 8. "They're going to stop funding, giving them any funds,...
TAYLOR, PA
Newswatch 16

Employees injured in Schuylkill County explosion

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion in Porter Township Monday. It happened as employees of Maine Drilling and Blasting were disposing of boxes that previously contained boosters used in the blasting process. Two employees were injured, and several vehicles were damaged. Officials are investigating...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged after deadly crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man from Nanticoke is facing homicide by vehicle charges after a crash over the summer in Luzerne County. Police say, Jose Calo, 58, ran over James Mahon, 86, along West Main Street in Plymouth. Mahon was later pronounced dead. Police say Calo was under the...
PLYMOUTH, PA
