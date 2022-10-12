Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
The harrowing statistics of domestic violence in Central New York
(WSYT-TV)- In the United States, statistics show that nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute. Within a year, more than 10 million men and women are victims of domestic violence. With October being Domestic Violence awareness month, people tend to forget just how many people...
localsyr.com
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
localsyr.com
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases that involved counterfeit money that occurred on October 11th, 2022 throughout the Town...
localsyr.com
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cool nights over the last week have led to rapidly changing leaf colors across New York State. As we approach mid-month, some parts of the state are already past peak. Working against areas that are approaching peak for the third weekend of October is a rain and wind storm Thursday, October 13. That system likely causes leaves to drop prematurely and impact your viewing for the upcoming weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
localsyr.com
Woman tells what it was like being stuck on the Thruway for six hours
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday night, drivers were trapped on the thruway for about six hours after two tractor-trailers crashed. This happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Salina between exits 36 and 39. State Police say two tractor-trailers collided within a work zone. They say the driver of one of the tractor-trailers was traveling westbound when he lost control on the wet roads, hit a barrier and went over the top of it, and hit another tractor traveling east.
localsyr.com
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
localsyr.com
Thruway crash snarls traffic up to six hours in Salina
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took crews 10 hours to clear a crash on I-90 in the Town of Salina. The crash involving two tractor-trailers, occurred Thursday evening at 5:34 p.m., according to New York State Police. Troopers said the accident occurred at Mile Marker 286.3 at Exit 38.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
localsyr.com
Warm and breezy start to the weekend!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Strong southerly winds will bring much warmer air into central New York today as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s! But how long will the warmth last?. SATURDAY AFRERNOON:. Clouds are on the increase this afternoon with the slight risk for...
Comments / 0