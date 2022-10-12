ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Latest minutes show Federal Reserve surprised at persistently high inflation

By Tobias Burns
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AU0KO_0iWMg8ZA00

Minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) show the U.S. central bank is still surprised by persistently high inflation, after members initially characterized the price increases as a short-term phenomenon.

Expectations of Fed bankers came in low in September as consumer inflation hit 8.3 percent annually in August, down almost a full percentage point from a recent high of 9.1 percent in June but still hovering around 40-year highs.

Participants in the meeting “commented that recent inflation data generally had come in above expectations and that, correspondingly, inflation was declining more slowly than they had previously been anticipating,” FOMC minutes from the September meeting released Wednesday revealed.

“Price pressures had remained elevated and had persisted across a broad array of product categories,” the minutes continued. “Participants commented that they expected inflation pressures to persist in the near term.”

The minutes suggest that the Fed will continue increasing interest rates at the expected pace of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in November. It would be the bank’s fourth such rate hike in a row.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joined other U.S. officials last year in describing inflation as “transitory” — a temporary consequence of the supply and demand imbalances that resulted from widespread economic shutdowns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the quick development and deployment of vaccines soon brought the economy back online, prompting a roaring recovery of U.S. economic activity in the first half of 2022, inflation has proven difficult to dislodge.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this year that she had been wrong to describe it as transitory, adding she didn’t fully understand why it was happening.

United Nations economic body, the Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said in a report released last week that the origins of the inflation are unique. Initial misalignments of supply and demand were exacerbated by too much government stimulus in an initial phase, which was followed by a period in which commodity prices — particularly energy prices — remained elevated.

“The successful roll-out of the vaccine in advanced and some developing countries and the easing of Covid restrictions, combined with continued government support for households and firms, saw demand pressures running ahead of supply responses during the first half of 2021, creating bottlenecks, including in some key markets, such as automobiles,” the UNCTAD report found.

“The surge in inflation from the end of last year belied hopes that this would be a short-lived inconvenience. However, the evidence does not suggest this surge has come from a further loosening of fiscal policy or wage pressure, but instead derives largely from cost increases, particularly for energy, and sluggish supply response due to a prolonged history of weak investment growth,” it concluded.

Fed bankers implied they would need to see unemployment increase before they could pivot away from their program of steadily raising interest rates.

“Participants judged that a softening in the labor market would be needed to ease upward pressures on wages and prices,” the Fed’s September minutes say.

While the FOMC noted “the apparent absence of a wage-price spiral” in its July meeting, prices and wages are becoming increasingly linked in the committee’s language.

A number of participants in September commented that a wage-price spiral had not yet developed but said that one could develop and pose a risk.

Some committee members “stressed the high uncertainty associated with the expected future path of the unemployment rate.”

Market analysts are expressing some frustration with the U.S. central bank, which they say the Fed itself is likely feeling, too.

“The Fed is frustrated that inflation is not responding more quickly to their rapid raise strategy. Which is no surprise, because fed funds increases won’t solve the issues precipitating inflation. Now, the Fed has risked toppling over the global economy, making a bad situation even worse,” Jamie Cox, financial advisor at Harris Financial Group, said in a statement to The Hill.

Comments / 86

William Goode
3d ago

It is lunacy to throw trillions of new spending into the economy, reduce oil and gas production, shut down the supply chain (covid mandates), increase energy costs, raise taxes and fund a foreign war and then expect the policy of increasing interest rates every month to fix the inflation. Democrats are only good at one thing: they break things and point fingers at someone else when chaos ensues.

Reply(1)
17
LongSummerDays
3d ago

They helped Biden destroy the country by lying all the time in order for him to keep passing generational democrat welfare spending bills. Powell and Yellen lied to us repeatedly about this inflation for the most part of 2021 and 2022.

Reply(39)
16
Lee Morgan
2d ago

A $31 trillion dollar budget, paying all of Ukraine's bills, immigration policies failing, paying off college student's loans

Reply(1)
8
Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Federal Funds Rate#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
The Hill

The Hill

725K+
Followers
84K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy