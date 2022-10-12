ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Medallions from Visalia Cemetery recovered, police say

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmueO_0iWMg1O500

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Visalia Police Department say they recovered stolen medallions taken from the Visalia Cemetery.

On Aug. 7 police say there was a theft that occurred at the Cemetery. During this theft, police say an unknown person removed Military Medallions from multiple mausoleum niches.

Police say on Oct. 5 they contacted 37-year-old Eliazar Huerta who police say was in possession of a stolen medallion taken from the Cemetery.

Detectives say they discovered additional medallions that had been reported stolen and an arrest warrant was issued for Huerta.

On Tuesday detectives located Huerta and arrested him for possession of stolen property and vandalism.

Detectives say four stolen medallions were located and returned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Possible school shooting prevented with teenager's arrest, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. — A California teenager was arrested on Wednesday in what authorities described as a thwarted possible school shooting. The unnamed 15-year-old boy -- a student at Tranquillity High School, some 30 miles west of Fresno -- was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and making criminal threats. He was booked into Fresno County’s Juvenile Hall, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning  Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Medallions#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

2 carjacked at gunpoint in Porterville, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were allegedly carjacked by two men, one armed with a gun Tuesday night in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m near Plano Avenue and Reid Street. According to deputies, the victims say “they were parked on the hillside when two men, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat.  Investigators say the original message […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno man pleaded guilty to fentanyl charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old from Fresno has pleaded guilty to charges related to narcotic distribution in Fresno, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents say, on Feb. 8, Joshua Christopher Astorga was arrested in Madera County in possession of 2,500 counterfeit M-30 (Morphine Sulfate 30gr) pills laced with fentanyl. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy