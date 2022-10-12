Medallions from Visalia Cemetery recovered, police say

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Visalia Police Department say they recovered stolen medallions taken from the Visalia Cemetery.

On Aug. 7 police say there was a theft that occurred at the Cemetery. During this theft, police say an unknown person removed Military Medallions from multiple mausoleum niches.

Police say on Oct. 5 they contacted 37-year-old Eliazar Huerta who police say was in possession of a stolen medallion taken from the Cemetery.

Detectives say they discovered additional medallions that had been reported stolen and an arrest warrant was issued for Huerta.

On Tuesday detectives located Huerta and arrested him for possession of stolen property and vandalism.

Detectives say four stolen medallions were located and returned.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.