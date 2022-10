A dearly loved soul, Jo Marie Perryman, 81, passed away at her home surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022.

