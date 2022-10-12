ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss reveals uniform combination, patriotic-themed helmet for Military Appreciation Day vs. Auburn

Ole Miss will be looking to run its record to 7-0 on Saturday. It will have to take care of business against Auburn as the Tigers pay a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have been somewhat of a bogey team for the Rebels in recent years. While they have struggled to a 3-3 mark, they’ve won the last 6 meetings in the series, including a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium against what was then the No. 11 team in the country.
OXFORD, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

'First of its kind': Auburn hosts the largest precision formation airshow team to flyover before LSU game

Before the Auburn University football team faced off against LSU on Oct. 1, fans in the Jordan-Hare stadium were surprised to see 14 planes cresting the stadium. As the band played the national anthem, the RV planes flew in formation with smoke trailing behind them. The spectacle left fans wanting to know more about this group and many flocked to social media to share photos and videos.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Alabama Basketball
AL.com

Bryan Harsin to speak in Mobile on Monday after late switch

Monday’s C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting in Mobile will feature an Auburn football coach, just not the one that was originally scheduled. Head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the club at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Ave. in downtown Mobile. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be Monday’s speaker, before Auburn subbed Harsin in on Friday afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game

No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Davis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
Troy Messenger

Goshen falls to Lanett in region play

The Goshen Eagles (5-4, 2-4) saw their playoff push stymied on Friday night, falling to the Lanett Panthers (4-5, 3-3) in a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup by a score of 30-25 at home. Lanett scored on its first drive and led for the remainder of the game – taking...
GOSHEN, AL
Jabari Smith
Bruce Pearl
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika

Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium ready to open

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County School District student athletes will have a new place to call home. Next Thursday Odis Spencer Stadium will host it’s first athletic event, but before that game WRBL “This Morning” Anchor Rex Castillo spoke with MCSD Athletic Director about what makes Odis Spencer Stadium so […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

The Fall Boogie is back: Things to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend

An outdoor wooden covered stage with eclectic décor including old signs and lamps is the perfect venue for this weekend’s Fall Boogie. This is the 10th year the Standard Deluxe has held the Fall Boogie in Waverly, featuring Americana and Country music. “We have four great bands and...
OPELIKA, AL
#Auburn Tigers#Nba#Auburn Arena
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn family to appear on Family Feud

A part of the Auburn family is headed to Family Feud. The Anderson family, of Auburn, is set to appear on the next episode of the popular game show on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Featured family members include Molly Howard, Ale McGraw, Ame McGraw, Anna Hunt and Brent...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
OPELIKA, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lets not rush in to LHS, Valley merger

I may be a day late and a dollar short, but LaFayette High School ought not merge with Valley. In my mind they are too far apart geographically and culturally. Back in the day when I was attending high school there was a major push to consolidate the small school I attended with the larger school in the town next to us. My daddy, who was county commissioner at the time, was opposed to this move and convinced enough voters to squash the consolidation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - This Halloween season is full of more tricks than treats. Pope’s Haunted Farm is open for the season and we are screaming... with joy, of course!. Pope’s has four different attractions for visitors:. Haunted Hayride (Body Snatchers): Over 1 mile ride through the woods...
SALEM, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL

