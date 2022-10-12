ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, AR

2 teens and Union County man arrested after overnight El Dorado shooting

By Kevin Dudley, Jr., Scarlett Gully
 3 days ago

UNION COUNTY, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 9:30 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near Four Oaks Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the complainants heard two gunshots near their residence.

According to deputies, the complainants observed a dark vehicle driving past the residence before making a U-turn. Authorities then located a vehicle near the scene that fit the description of the car allegedly involved in the shooting.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled the scene nearly striking one of the deputies. The vehicle then stopped a short distance away from authorities.

Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and searched the car. During their search, they discovered three firearms with one of the firearms being reported stolen by El Dorado Police.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Daylan Wilbourn, a 16-year-old male, and a 14-year-old male. The two juveniles were cited to juvenile court and released from custody; however, Wilbourn was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Theft.

Wilbourn appeared in the Union County District Court on October 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM for his first judicial appearance. He is being held in custody on a $50,00 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

