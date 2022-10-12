ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"

The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back

When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson no longer with Houston program

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, who transferred to Houston earlier this year, is no longer with the Cougars program, sources tell On3. Jackson, who left Oklahoma and entered the transfer portal in April, announced his intention to transfer to Houston in May. He appeared in the Cougars’ first four games but doesn’t have any catches and hasn’t played the last two weeks.
