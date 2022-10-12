Read full article on original website
Lakers fans are going berserk over unacceptable Russell Westbrook clip
The Los Angeles Lakers are nearly through the preseason and currently have a 1-5 record. The team recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game where Russell Westbrook did not do much and continued to look worse than the other guard options on the roster. Westbrook and the team...
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."
NBA player flames LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson about Warriors’ video team
Shortly after a clip of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole went viral, Richard Jefferson said the team’s entire video crew should be fired. On Friday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to that suggestion. “By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr...
NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"
The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
NBC Sports
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back
When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big ...
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
A former Sacramento Kings player revealed how hard it was for him to get through alcoholism, revealing he never played an NBA game sober.
ALDS Game Three Live Updates And Highlights: Cleveland Guardians Vs. New York Yankees
Cleveland and New York play in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson no longer with Houston program
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, who transferred to Houston earlier this year, is no longer with the Cougars program, sources tell On3. Jackson, who left Oklahoma and entered the transfer portal in April, announced his intention to transfer to Houston in May. He appeared in the Cougars’ first four games but doesn’t have any catches and hasn’t played the last two weeks.
