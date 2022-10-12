Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | PUSD Board Member Tina Fredericks Is A Renter: Vote Yes on Measure H
As a renter and Board Member of Pasadena Unified School District, I urge the constituents of Pasadena to Vote Yes on Measure H: Pasadena Fair and Equitable Housing charter amendment. On June 30, 2022, Pasadena Unified Board of Education passed a resolution endorsing Measure H. Our district of nearly 15,000...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover Class is Meeting Weekly with New and Familiar Faces
Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover class is meeting weekly with new and familiar faces! Parents and their children observe, experiment, share, and support one another with the guidance of an experienced practitioner of respectful care. Spaces still available for children 3-12 months. Learn more about the Parent-Infant Clover class via https://linktr.ee/pasadenawaldorfschool.
pasadenanow.com
Assumption 4th Graders Takes a Good Look at Soil
Investigating soil composition among Assumption 4th graders! The 4th graders analyzed the properties of these soils today or in the near future. Soil, to many of us, is just dirt. When looked at closely, soil is composed of particles of different sizes. The particles may be rounded by alluvial action (deposited by water) or may be jagged. The soil may contain transparent crystals or even gold. A good look at soil reveals many wonders.
pasadenanow.com
Sierra Madre Middle School Students Create Mexican Folk Art
Papel Picado, Mexican folk art at lunch with Sierra Madre Middle School teacher Erik Delgadillo. In creating Mexican folk art students are already on their way to delving into Mexican culture as a whole. Mexico is an extraordinary country with an abundance of characteristic and interesting places. Mexican Folk art is heavily influenced by people, culture, and style. Many European traditions and indigenous beliefs help shape Mexican folk art.
pasadenanow.com
Bethany Christian School’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast and Chapel
It was wonderful to see so many of the community pastors who joined Bethany Christian School (BCS) for its recent Pastor Appreciation Breakfast and Chapel. BCS is grateful to all of the pastors who minister to the community! The event was indeed a huge blessing for the area pastors!. Bethany...
pasadenanow.com
24 Local Nonprofit Organizations Awarded $511,000 in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grants Funding
Over half million dollars in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grant funding is on its way to 24 Pasadena-area nonprofit organizations to support their facility improvement projects and equipment purchases. PCF’s annual Capital Grant Program supports the infrastructure that nonprofit organizations need to carry out their mission, including equipment purchases, construction,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Hearing and Speech Nonprofit Clinic Lauds Expansion of State Hearing Aid Program for Children
A beleaguered state program that provides hearing aids to children has been revitalized and expanded to include families with partial insurance coverage and youth up to 21 years old after the state Legislature included the expansion in the budget bills. A spokesperson for Pasadena’s HEAR Center, a longtime nonprofit hearing...
pasadenanow.com
Tournament Announces 2023 Rose Parade Grand Marshal This Morning
Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott is set to make a big announcement this morning when she reveals the 2023 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Tournament House. Pasadena Now will be there to provide full coverage of the event. “The 2023...
pasadenanow.com
Frostig Biology Students Dissect Owl Pellets
Frostig biology students had the opportunity to dissect owl pellets with their classmates recently! Check out these photos to see some of what they found! Pellets are the undigested parts of a bird’s food, such as hair or bones, which are regurgitated (coughed up through the beak). Many kinds of birds produce pellets including birds of prey, owls, crows and even sparrows. The appearance depends on what they eat. All owls produce pellets and dissecting them is a great way to find out what different owls eat!
pasadenanow.com
Entrepreneurs from Drone, Robotics, and Medical Technologies Industries to Converge in Pasadena This Saturday
Calling all technophiles in Pasadena to come to experience new forms of reality, enhanced with cutting-edge virtual reality gear this Saturday with ‘Tea, Tech and Tequila.’. Attendees can engage with virtual reality, metaverse ecosystems, augmented reality, mixed reality, and a marketplace of local vendors all while enjoying curated tequila...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Resident Elana O’Brien Used Hügelkultur To Transform Front Yard, Cut Water Costs in Half
Pasadenan Elana O’Brien cut her water costs in half and dramatically reduced her water usage after she chose to redesign the front yard of her Madison Heights home using hügelkultur. Like many Pasadenans, an inconspicuous lawn adorned her front yard before she became acquainted with hügelkultur, a centuries-old,...
pasadenanow.com
20 of Pasadena’s Best Eateries Offer Extraordinary Lunch and Dinner Specials for DINE LA, Starting Friday
Just like that, you wake up in the morning, and you check your calendar, and it’s the start of DINE LA Week. Restaurants all over Greater Los Angeles are featuring greater specials (see what we did there?) with lunches as low as $15, to go along with $35 dinners, beginning Friday, October 14, and continuing through October 28.
pasadenanow.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
pasadenanow.com
Arcade Lane in Playhouse Village Will Be Transformed Into a Mexican Zócalo for Día de los Muertos Event
Continuing the cultural tradition of Día de los Muertos, Arcade Lane in Playhouse Village will transform into a Mexican Zócalo (public plaza) filled with music, dance and traditional altar exhibits this Sunday to celebrate the day of the dead. Playhouse Village is partnering with Mercadito Monarca Pasadena, an...
pasadenanow.com
Everything You Need to Know About Tonight’s ArtNight Pasadena
Fall ArtNight is finally here. Pasadenans can enjoy a free evening of art, music and entertainment from the city’s most prominent arts and cultural institutions starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Walk or shuttle around town and explore over 20 venues and 19 participating institutions on what is expected to...
pasadenanow.com
The Amazingly Diverse International Orchid Show and Sale Blossoms Saturday and Sunday
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino opens the sixth annual International Orchid Show and Sale this Friday, Oct. 14, featuring an amazing diversity of orchids as hundreds of exotic blooms compete for honors. The Orchids Show and Sale is on from 10 a.m. to 5...
pasadenanow.com
The 2023 Rose Parade Grand Marshal is Gabby Giffords
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced as the 2023 Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott Thursday morning. Giffords, 52, was introduced...
pasadenanow.com
COVID Hospitalizations Tumble Again in LA County, Remain Low in Pasadena
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped to 459, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths in its latest data. Pasadena reported 23 new cases on Wednesday. There have been no COVID-related deaths in Pasadena during October, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department.
pasadenanow.com
Will Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Get Into Guinness World Records for World’s Largest Water Aerobics Class This Friday?
Join the aqua-aerobics class at The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center to help its Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua aerobics class on Friday, October 14 from 4-8 p.m. The Guinness record attempt will take place exactly at 5 p.m. Participants must be 16 years or older and must participate throughout the 45-minute aqua aerobics lesson.
pasadenanow.com
Green Economy Conference Will Connect Those Who Believe Urgent Action Must Be Taken to Reverse Global Warming
For all the “early adopters” who believe climate is in a state of emergency and we need to take urgent, collaborative action to solve challenges, the Green Economy Conference will discuss three important “gamechangers” in the fight against climate change. “Three game changers in the effort...
