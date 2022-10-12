Frostig biology students had the opportunity to dissect owl pellets with their classmates recently! Check out these photos to see some of what they found! Pellets are the undigested parts of a bird’s food, such as hair or bones, which are regurgitated (coughed up through the beak). Many kinds of birds produce pellets including birds of prey, owls, crows and even sparrows. The appearance depends on what they eat. All owls produce pellets and dissecting them is a great way to find out what different owls eat!

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO