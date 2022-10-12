ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover Class is Meeting Weekly with New and Familiar Faces

Pasadena Waldorf’s Parent-Infant Clover class is meeting weekly with new and familiar faces! Parents and their children observe, experiment, share, and support one another with the guidance of an experienced practitioner of respectful care. Spaces still available for children 3-12 months. Learn more about the Parent-Infant Clover class via https://linktr.ee/pasadenawaldorfschool.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Assumption 4th Graders Takes a Good Look at Soil

Investigating soil composition among Assumption 4th graders! The 4th graders analyzed the properties of these soils today or in the near future. Soil, to many of us, is just dirt. When looked at closely, soil is composed of particles of different sizes. The particles may be rounded by alluvial action (deposited by water) or may be jagged. The soil may contain transparent crystals or even gold. A good look at soil reveals many wonders.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sierra Madre Middle School Students Create Mexican Folk Art

Papel Picado, Mexican folk art at lunch with Sierra Madre Middle School teacher Erik Delgadillo. In creating Mexican folk art students are already on their way to delving into Mexican culture as a whole. Mexico is an extraordinary country with an abundance of characteristic and interesting places. Mexican Folk art is heavily influenced by people, culture, and style. Many European traditions and indigenous beliefs help shape Mexican folk art.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Education
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Education
pasadenanow.com

24 Local Nonprofit Organizations Awarded $511,000 in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grants Funding

Over half million dollars in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grant funding is on its way to 24 Pasadena-area nonprofit organizations to support their facility improvement projects and equipment purchases. PCF’s annual Capital Grant Program supports the infrastructure that nonprofit organizations need to carry out their mission, including equipment purchases, construction,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tournament Announces 2023 Rose Parade Grand Marshal This Morning

Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott is set to make a big announcement this morning when she reveals the 2023 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Tournament House. Pasadena Now will be there to provide full coverage of the event. “The 2023...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Maranatha High School#Highschool
pasadenanow.com

Frostig Biology Students Dissect Owl Pellets

Frostig biology students had the opportunity to dissect owl pellets with their classmates recently! Check out these photos to see some of what they found! Pellets are the undigested parts of a bird’s food, such as hair or bones, which are regurgitated (coughed up through the beak). Many kinds of birds produce pellets including birds of prey, owls, crows and even sparrows. The appearance depends on what they eat. All owls produce pellets and dissecting them is a great way to find out what different owls eat!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Entrepreneurs from Drone, Robotics, and Medical Technologies Industries to Converge in Pasadena This Saturday

Calling all technophiles in Pasadena to come to experience new forms of reality, enhanced with cutting-edge virtual reality gear this Saturday with ‘Tea, Tech and Tequila.’. Attendees can engage with virtual reality, metaverse ecosystems, augmented reality, mixed reality, and a marketplace of local vendors all while enjoying curated tequila...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
pasadenanow.com

Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Everything You Need to Know About Tonight’s ArtNight Pasadena

Fall ArtNight is finally here. Pasadenans can enjoy a free evening of art, music and entertainment from the city’s most prominent arts and cultural institutions starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Walk or shuttle around town and explore over 20 venues and 19 participating institutions on what is expected to...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The 2023 Rose Parade Grand Marshal is Gabby Giffords

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced as the 2023 Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott Thursday morning. Giffords, 52, was introduced...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

COVID Hospitalizations Tumble Again in LA County, Remain Low in Pasadena

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped to 459, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths in its latest data. Pasadena reported 23 new cases on Wednesday. There have been no COVID-related deaths in Pasadena during October, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Will Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Get Into Guinness World Records for World’s Largest Water Aerobics Class This Friday?

Join the aqua-aerobics class at The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center to help its Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua aerobics class on Friday, October 14 from 4-8 p.m. The Guinness record attempt will take place exactly at 5 p.m. Participants must be 16 years or older and must participate throughout the 45-minute aqua aerobics lesson.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy