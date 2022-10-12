Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Related
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A seasonable weekend
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. First freeze of the season expected next week.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Another chilly morning Saturday
Clouds moved in and out as a cold front moved through the St. Louis area Friday evening. It will be a cool start to Saturday with frost possible north of St. Louis.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
The fall and winter — not to mention early spring in St. Louis — can be a real bummer when you want to enjoy a meal outside. It's too cold, no matter how many layers, and no one is having fun. And that's where these St. Louis area...
KSDK
The City Museum in St. Louis is turning 25
City Museum is celebrating on Thursday to mark its 25th anniversary. There will be events celebrating the milestone throughout the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
KSDK
Today in St. Louis' weekend top picks round-up: Oct. 14-16
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The weekend is upon us and so are a number of spooky and festive events happening in the St. Louis area. The Today in St. Louis team has rounded up their favorite events happening this weekend for everyone to enjoy. Hidden Valley Fall Fest &...
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2now.com
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
Spacecraft will fly over St. Louis area before splashing down into Atlantic Ocean Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you have your eye to the sky Friday afternoon, you might see some interstellar travelers heading back home. At about 3:45 p.m., the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew will be flying over the St. Louis area. Depending on where you are in the area, the spacecraft may be visible anywhere from 20 to 90 degrees above the horizon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers plan for the worst
Large earthquakes have shaken the St. Louis region in the past and could do so again. Mizzou’s Civil and Environmental Engineering department was selected by MoDOT to study just that.
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
feastmagazine.com
Shift into soup mode at one of these 11 St. Louis restaurants
Sure, you could make soup at home, but why not show your neighborhood soup spot some love? Here, find a selection of STL restaurants with soup, stew, broth and bisque on the menu.
KSDK
Fairview Heights family invested in a Florida fishing business hopes to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Debra Donze lists all of the things they have lost. She's staying optimistic, though, saying they could be planning funerals.
KSDK
Study calls St. Louis 'least safe' city in the U.S.
A study from Wallethub listed St. Louis at the bottom of "safest cities" in the U.S. It looked at crime, natural disasters, COVID vaccination, unemployment and more.
This St. Louis diner is opening a location at Lambert Airport this spring
ST. LOUIS — Travelers will soon have another opportunity to get a taste of St. Louis cuisine while passing through St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday its commission approved a proposal to bring Kingside Diner to Concourse C, which houses gates for American, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit airlines.
KMOV
Peabody to stay in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major corporation is pledging to stay in downtown St. Louis. Peabody Energy executives say they’re confident in the changes being made by the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, known as DEPSI. Peabody officials announced on Tuesday their global headquarters will stay in St. Louis.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Comments / 1