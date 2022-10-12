ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
KSDK

Today in St. Louis' weekend top picks round-up: Oct. 14-16

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The weekend is upon us and so are a number of spooky and festive events happening in the St. Louis area. The Today in St. Louis team has rounded up their favorite events happening this weekend for everyone to enjoy. Hidden Valley Fall Fest &...
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
KMOV

Peabody to stay in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major corporation is pledging to stay in downtown St. Louis. Peabody Energy executives say they’re confident in the changes being made by the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, known as DEPSI. Peabody officials announced on Tuesday their global headquarters will stay in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

