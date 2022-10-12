ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Susan Johnson
Hey, here's an ingenious idea! Why don't we go after our CARTEL government and pharmaceuticals before it even gets to drug dealers!

Western Mass. bust yields more than 20,000 bags of heroin

The search also found two AR-15 rifles, three handguns, over 20 extended magazines and ammunition, police said. Two people have been arrested after officials executed two search warrants and found almost half a kilogram of heroin, a kilogram of cocaine and a variety of firearms in Holyoke last week. Francisco...
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Were cannabis regulators left in the dark about Holyoke death?

IT TOOK EIGHT MONTHS after Lorna McMurrey died after working a shift at a Holyoke cannabis cultivation facility for the circumstances of her death to be publicly reported. Comments made by state cannabis regulators Thursday suggest that, astonishingly, they might have been just as in the dark as the public.
After Holyoke Marijuana Facility Worker's Death, Family Calls for Change

A tragic death inside a state licensed marijuana facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts, is being called the first of its kind in the industry. Lorna McMurrey, a 27-year-old employee, collapsed inside Trulieve's production building after having trouble breathing. Her mother, Laura Bruneau, is calling for change to prevent this from happening to another family.
