Marlborough, MA

Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse

A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident

Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID’d as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Man charged after inviting girls at a Haverhill bus stop into vehicle, report says

Haverhill police arrested John Perrault for allegedly approaching young girls waiting at a bus stop Wednesday morning. The 76-year-old Massachusetts man was charged with enticement for asking young girls to enter his vehicle, WCVB reported. Police said a witness saw the suspect at the bus stop at Brookline Avenue and Main Street, then attempted to intervene by asking the suspect to leave the young girls alone.
Officials identify Kevin Shaw as pedestrian in fatal Acton crash

The investigation into the Thursday death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Acton remains ongoing, law enforcement officials confirmed. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows are investigating the death of Sudbury resident Kevin Shaw, according to a mutual statement released by the DA’s office. Preliminary findings indicate Shaw was allegedly struck by the 17-year-old driver of a Subaru wagon at around 6:33 a.m. on Great Road.
Crash on I-495 in Mansfield kills two people

A car crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts that involved several vehicles led to the deaths of two people early Saturday, law enforcement said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the five-car collision around 4 a.m. on I-495 southbound near mile marker 29.8 in Mansfield. When troopers arrived at the crash scene, they discovered three of the vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median, according to authorities.
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
