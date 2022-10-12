Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
Andrew T. Wagner recalled as male victim of domestic abuse during his killer’s sentencing
“2,950 - the number of days my parents and family waited for a trial to begin,” Cristaldi read. “2,966 days, the number of days it took for Fernandes to get convicted. 3,077 days or 8 years 5 months and 7 days … the timeframe we have been waiting for sentencing to finally get true justice for my brother.”
Stephanie Fernandes sentenced to 8 to 10 years in fatal stabbing of Andrew Wagner
Stephanie Fernandes, the former Worcester woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing death of her fiancé Andrew T. Wagner, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison. In June, a Worcester Superior Court jury found Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing...
Judge orders 2 suspects from Holyoke narcotics raid held without right to bail
HOLYOKE — The two men arrested last week during a narcotics raid on Nonotuck Street where police found large amounts of heroin, cocaine and several weapons were ordered held without the right to bail following a dangerousness hearing Friday in Holyoke District Court. Francisco Marrero, 22, and Victor Colon,...
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociate from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD - Jason Pecoy may have been eager to join his father’s business building luxury homes in Western Massachusetts, but is less so about following his father in a courtroom. Jason and Kent Pecoy are charged in U.S. District Court, along with former Springfield municipal golf pro Kevin M....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darlene Nguyen arrested after trying to bring replica gun into Worcester Courthouse
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
Boston police school crossing guard David Spiers accused of raping children
A Boston police school crossing guard was arrested by Boston detectives on Tuesday and charged in connection with the rape of multiple children. David Spiers, Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor (crossing guard), was arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a child, and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.
Israel Silva-Guzman arrested on drug trafficking charges following search of Springfield home
Police in Springfield executed a search warrant on a Miller Street house on Wednesday morning and arrested a man suspected of trafficking drugs and illegally possessing firearms. The search happened at 6 a.m. at 66 Miller St. and police arrested Israel Silva-Guzman, 32, in what police described as the result...
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse
A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident
Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID’d as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Man charged after inviting girls at a Haverhill bus stop into vehicle, report says
Haverhill police arrested John Perrault for allegedly approaching young girls waiting at a bus stop Wednesday morning. The 76-year-old Massachusetts man was charged with enticement for asking young girls to enter his vehicle, WCVB reported. Police said a witness saw the suspect at the bus stop at Brookline Avenue and Main Street, then attempted to intervene by asking the suspect to leave the young girls alone.
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials identify Kevin Shaw as pedestrian in fatal Acton crash
The investigation into the Thursday death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Acton remains ongoing, law enforcement officials confirmed. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows are investigating the death of Sudbury resident Kevin Shaw, according to a mutual statement released by the DA’s office. Preliminary findings indicate Shaw was allegedly struck by the 17-year-old driver of a Subaru wagon at around 6:33 a.m. on Great Road.
Utah fugitive arrested in Vermont is person of interest in NH homicide
A Utah fugitive who was arrested by police in Vermont on Wednesday is said to be a person of interest in the unsolved April homicide of a New Hampshire couple, according to the South Burlington Police Department. New Hampshire detectives spotted Logan Clegg, 26, walking along Williston Road in South...
Boston PD searching for van in reported kidnapping near Boston University
UPDATE: Boston police report the incident was a misunderstanding and the van and child have been located. Boston police are seeking a grey Mercedes van wanted in connection to a kidnapping near 700 Commonwealth Ave. on Thursday. Police are investigating a possible kidnapping of an 8-year-old Asian boy, Boston Police...
Crash on I-495 in Mansfield kills two people
A car crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts that involved several vehicles led to the deaths of two people early Saturday, law enforcement said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the five-car collision around 4 a.m. on I-495 southbound near mile marker 29.8 in Mansfield. When troopers arrived at the crash scene, they discovered three of the vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median, according to authorities.
Woburn Dog House owner Jesse Moraes accused of smuggling migrants a flight risk, lawyers argue
Prosecutors argued Thursday afternoon that a man accused of employing migrants at a pair of Woburn restaurants as part of an alleged smuggling operation should be detained while court proceedings play out because his ties to his home country of Brazil make him a flight risk. Federal authorities arrested Jesse...
Very high speed played role in Honey Dew Donuts crash in Worcester, initial investigation shows
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
They picked ‘the wrong person’: 91-year-old Jean McGuire, champion of equality, remains upbeat after attack
Boston civil rights activist Jean McGuire, a long-time champion for educational equality, is now in stable condition after fighting off an alleged attacker who stabbed her multiple times while she was walking her dog in Franklin Park. Kevin Hayden, the Suffolk County District Attorney, and close family friend of McGuire’s...
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0