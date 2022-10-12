ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
maritime-executive.com

Wind-Assisted Coal Carrier Begins Operations for Tokohu Electric

Japanese shipowner MOL and powerplant operator Tohoku Electric Power have begun commercial operations with a novel reduced-emissions vessel: a coal-carrying bulker with auxiliary wind power. The 100,000 dwt Shofu Maru is the world's first vessel equipped with the MOL / Oshima Shipbuilding "Wind Challenger" telescopic wing sail. She will transport...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process

At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Rail Transportation#Freight Rail#Global Trade#Rail Time Indicators
Progressive Rail Roading

Time for rebuttal: CP, KCS restate their merger case to STB

Last week, the STB concluded its seven-day public hearing on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. The final two days consisted of the CP-KCS contingent reiterating their rationale for why the merger would benefit the public interest and the North American rail network. What's changing and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CNBC

A shift in global energy demand could be coming this winter

"We love [oil] as a multiyear play," Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, told CNBC's Bob Pisani on Monday on "ETF Edge." "But there are major supply constraints to the energy markets." Van Eck, who manages the VanEck Oil Services fund and many other commodity ETFs, noted that the minimum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Freight rail’s Q3 dominated by labor contract uncertainties, service issues

A last-minute tentative labor agreement struck by the railroads and the two largest U.S. railroad unions dominated the headlines in the third quarter. But headcount updates, questions about rail service improvements, a surprise announcement that there is a new CEO at CSX and efforts to fully restore service in the wake of Hurricane Ian also are expected to be addressed as the Class I railroads release their Q3 2022 earnings later this month.
TRAFFIC
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Watch on Rising Demand for Scientific Instruments

The coronavirus pandemic has created unique opportunities for the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry participants — Mettler-Toledo International MTD, PerkinElmer PKI and Waters WAT. These companies are gaining from growing testing needs of newer biological drugs, ever-increasing complexity in molecular structure and rising instrument orders across the globe. Increasing healthcare spending, driven by aging demography and continued innovation in the pharma and life sciences end-markets, is a key catalyst. Higher demand for generic drugs and biosimilars drives growth for scientific tool and apparatus providers. The reopening of university research laboratories and applied and industrial labs globally are boosting factors for the near term.
STOCKS
Progressive Rail Roading

California seeks applications for freight-rail, port project funding

The California State Transportation Agency this week issued a call for applications for $1.2 billion in funding set aside for freight and port infrastructure projects that lead to a more efficient, sustainable and resilient supply chain, according to a press release issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The infrastructure grant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows

(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
BUSINESS
Progressive Rail Roading

STB creates office to analyze Amtrak's OTP

The Surface Transportation Board has established the Office of Passenger Rail to investigate and analyze issues related to Amtrak’s on-time performance (OTP). The office's creation is the next step in the board's strategy to investigate and enforce Amtrak's OTP, STB Chairman Martin Oberman said in a press release. A...
TRAFFIC
Progressive Rail Roading

Rail supplier news from Wabtec and Arup (Oct. 14)

Wabtec Corp. has signed a services contract with Akiem, a European rolling-stock leasing company, to provide maintenance of critical equipment for locomotive fleets in Europe. The deal will improve safety, reliability and availability of rolling stock for Akiem’s customers. The agreement, which runs for the next five years, covers brake components, pantographs and HVAC for the Akiem’s PRIMA and TRAXX fleets in France and Germany.
ECONOMY
Progressive Rail Roading

FTA seeks applications for rail-car replacement funds; issues safety advisories

The Federal Transit Administration yesterday announced $600 million in competitive grant funding is available for rail-car replacement. Grant applications are due Jan. 5, 2023. The Rail Vehicle Replacement Program will support transit agencies and state and local government authorities looking to replace rail vehicles that have exceeded their useful life, FTA officials said in a press release.
TRAFFIC
cdrecycler.com

Rail deal falls through

The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
TRAFFIC
NASDAQ

METALS-Aluminium falters as rising inventories highlight weak fundamentals

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Friday as rising inventories pointed to ample supply, reversing some of the gains that followed news this week of a possible U.S. ban on imports of Russian metal. Russia produces 6% of the world's aluminium and U.S. measures to block trade...
INDUSTRY

