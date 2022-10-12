Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Wind-Assisted Coal Carrier Begins Operations for Tokohu Electric
Japanese shipowner MOL and powerplant operator Tohoku Electric Power have begun commercial operations with a novel reduced-emissions vessel: a coal-carrying bulker with auxiliary wind power. The 100,000 dwt Shofu Maru is the world's first vessel equipped with the MOL / Oshima Shipbuilding "Wind Challenger" telescopic wing sail. She will transport...
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
Progressive Rail Roading
Time for rebuttal: CP, KCS restate their merger case to STB
Last week, the STB concluded its seven-day public hearing on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. The final two days consisted of the CP-KCS contingent reiterating their rationale for why the merger would benefit the public interest and the North American rail network. What's changing and...
CNBC
A shift in global energy demand could be coming this winter
"We love [oil] as a multiyear play," Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, told CNBC's Bob Pisani on Monday on "ETF Edge." "But there are major supply constraints to the energy markets." Van Eck, who manages the VanEck Oil Services fund and many other commodity ETFs, noted that the minimum...
U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.
freightwaves.com
Freight rail’s Q3 dominated by labor contract uncertainties, service issues
A last-minute tentative labor agreement struck by the railroads and the two largest U.S. railroad unions dominated the headlines in the third quarter. But headcount updates, questions about rail service improvements, a surprise announcement that there is a new CEO at CSX and efforts to fully restore service in the wake of Hurricane Ian also are expected to be addressed as the Class I railroads release their Q3 2022 earnings later this month.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Watch on Rising Demand for Scientific Instruments
The coronavirus pandemic has created unique opportunities for the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry participants — Mettler-Toledo International MTD, PerkinElmer PKI and Waters WAT. These companies are gaining from growing testing needs of newer biological drugs, ever-increasing complexity in molecular structure and rising instrument orders across the globe. Increasing healthcare spending, driven by aging demography and continued innovation in the pharma and life sciences end-markets, is a key catalyst. Higher demand for generic drugs and biosimilars drives growth for scientific tool and apparatus providers. The reopening of university research laboratories and applied and industrial labs globally are boosting factors for the near term.
Progressive Rail Roading
California seeks applications for freight-rail, port project funding
The California State Transportation Agency this week issued a call for applications for $1.2 billion in funding set aside for freight and port infrastructure projects that lead to a more efficient, sustainable and resilient supply chain, according to a press release issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The infrastructure grant...
thecentersquare.com
Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows
(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
Progressive Rail Roading
STB creates office to analyze Amtrak's OTP
The Surface Transportation Board has established the Office of Passenger Rail to investigate and analyze issues related to Amtrak’s on-time performance (OTP). The office's creation is the next step in the board's strategy to investigate and enforce Amtrak's OTP, STB Chairman Martin Oberman said in a press release. A...
Natural Gas Looks To Extend November Contract Gains on Heating Demand Prospects
Natural gas futures enjoyed sizable gains on Thursday as investors dismissed a bearish storage report. Instead, traders are paying attention to weather models in anticipation of a cold snap in the US. Can natural gas prices return to their $7 levels at the end of October? The bulls might be trying to achieve this.
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail supplier news from Wabtec and Arup (Oct. 14)
Wabtec Corp. has signed a services contract with Akiem, a European rolling-stock leasing company, to provide maintenance of critical equipment for locomotive fleets in Europe. The deal will improve safety, reliability and availability of rolling stock for Akiem’s customers. The agreement, which runs for the next five years, covers brake components, pantographs and HVAC for the Akiem’s PRIMA and TRAXX fleets in France and Germany.
Progressive Rail Roading
FTA seeks applications for rail-car replacement funds; issues safety advisories
The Federal Transit Administration yesterday announced $600 million in competitive grant funding is available for rail-car replacement. Grant applications are due Jan. 5, 2023. The Rail Vehicle Replacement Program will support transit agencies and state and local government authorities looking to replace rail vehicles that have exceeded their useful life, FTA officials said in a press release.
SpaceX finally launches delayed telecommunications satellite after ‘data review’
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launches its telecommunication satellite early Saturday morning. 7 a.m. Update: SpaceX finally got its Falcon 9 rocket into space at 1:22 a.m. It was delayed twice to allow extra time for data review. The mission had the rocket carrying a TV satellite.
cdrecycler.com
Rail deal falls through
The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
When to expect used car prices to bottom out
Used car prices have fallen for three straight months, but barely. Experts say don’t expect pre-pandemic pricing anytime soon.
NASDAQ
METALS-Aluminium falters as rising inventories highlight weak fundamentals
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Friday as rising inventories pointed to ample supply, reversing some of the gains that followed news this week of a possible U.S. ban on imports of Russian metal. Russia produces 6% of the world's aluminium and U.S. measures to block trade...
Uber Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull
The ride-hailing and delivery company faces tough new challenges.
