The coronavirus pandemic has created unique opportunities for the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry participants — Mettler-Toledo International MTD, PerkinElmer PKI and Waters WAT. These companies are gaining from growing testing needs of newer biological drugs, ever-increasing complexity in molecular structure and rising instrument orders across the globe. Increasing healthcare spending, driven by aging demography and continued innovation in the pharma and life sciences end-markets, is a key catalyst. Higher demand for generic drugs and biosimilars drives growth for scientific tool and apparatus providers. The reopening of university research laboratories and applied and industrial labs globally are boosting factors for the near term.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO