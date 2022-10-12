Obituary: Vera J. Miller, 81

MILLER

Vera J. Miller, 81, of Ronceverte, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center following a sudden illness.

She was born April 7, 1941, in Juanita, Webster County, and was the daughter of the late Opha Austin and Mable Cogar.

Vera was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church at Organ Cave.

Preceding her in death, other than her parents, were her husband, Buddy Ray Miller (1/19/2021); sons, Kenneth Ray Miller (5/9/2020) and William Darrell Miller (10/1/2022); half sisters, Mary Mollohan and Neda Cogar; and a half brother, Bernard Mollohan.

Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Ward (Ron) of Ronceverte; grandchildren, Crystal Walton, John Ward (Jennifer), Junior Ward, Chad Ward (Christina), Trish Ward, Heather Clutter (Anthony), James Gillion (Kelcee), Angel Pyles (Curtis), Bill Gillion, Jozet Gillion, Trenton Miller, Katie Miller, Triston Miller, Michael Hanna, and Tyler Hanna; 17 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Ellen Miller and Vonnie Miller, Anette Peggy Martin of Craigsville, Jessie Cogar of Montgomery; brothers, Gary Leon Cogar of Bolivar and Harold Gail Cogar of Bolivar; half sister, Neda Cogar; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church at Organ Cave with Pastor Wes Comer officiating; interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive their family and friends from 12 p.m. until time of services on Friday at the church.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

