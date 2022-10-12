Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice

Collier County has announced there will be a mandatory curfew in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. for all areas south and west of U.S. 41. There will also be a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for residential areas in Naples.

These curfews are in effect until further notice.

They do not apply to Marco Island or the City of Everglades.

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin recovering from Hurricane Ian.

The curfew does not apply to emergency responders, employees at healthcare facilities, critical staff for businesses that provide essential services, or those seeking medical assistance. Violation of the curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor.