Collier County, FL

Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice

By Kaitlyn Snook
 3 days ago
Collier County has announced there will be a mandatory curfew in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. for all areas south and west of U.S. 41. There will also be a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for residential areas in Naples.

These curfews are in effect until further notice.

They do not apply to Marco Island or the City of Everglades.

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin recovering from Hurricane Ian.

The curfew does not apply to emergency responders, employees at healthcare facilities, critical staff for businesses that provide essential services, or those seeking medical assistance. Violation of the curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Joseph Demeo
3d ago

Might want to recheck that, martial law and curfews can only be declared during a state of emergency issued by the governor and expires in 72hrs unless the governor extends it. It’s been 3 weeks you legally can not restrict peoples movement restricting their rights at night when it’s perfectly fine during the day and the scope is the entire county not just the damaged area. Im not going to those areas but I didn’t dedicate 8 years of my life in the army to have a local politician tell me I can’t go out side after dark. I’ll go out if I damn well please-

10
