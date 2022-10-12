ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say

By Natalia Escalante
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AvzN_0iWMeQ3L00

The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday.

Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.

Police say she went missing after leaving home with her cousin Jaylen Brazier. Investigators said Brazier confessed to dumping her body .

Investigators say statements he made in January about disposing of her body led them to eventually search the landfill .

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation and the community have volunteered several hours, and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to help with the search .

On Wednesday, Detroit police said the search has ended. They plan to provide an update next week.

Comments / 4

Dexter
3d ago

Seems the first cousin wasn't never honest from the start...it's unfortunate and sad that this happened but what's even worse was that it was family...but like many families nowadays even that doesn't matter they lying...stealing...even sleeping with each other...murdering each other is anything sacred anymore?..apparently not

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence

DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lenox Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Volunteers#Landfill
fox29.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Landfill search to find Zion Foster ends, mother says she's fighting for closure

(CBS DETROIT) - Cierra Milton says living without closure is unbearable.It's been 10 months since her daughter Zion Foster vanished after leaving her Eastpointe home with her cousin Jaylin Brazier."There is nothing comparable to this," Milton said."It's a pain you can not describe and it's there when you wake up, when you go to sleep. It hits when I'm hungry or I'm thirsty and I'm mad because how dare I be hungry or thirsty when my baby's there?"On May 31st, Detroit Police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.After...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Banana 101.5

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Ifa Ali Butler was last seen Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 1:00 a.m. According to officials, Ifa left a friend’s house on the 13300 block of Evanston driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee and has not been seen since.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy