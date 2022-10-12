ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo landlord arraigned after allegedly exposing tenant to unsafe lead levels

By Imani Clement
 3 days ago
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo landlord was arraigned on one count of a willful violation of health laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Between Jan. 24, 2020, and Feb. 23, 2022, 40-year-old Carrie A. Preischel rented a 486 Fargo Avenue property to a tenant . By doing so, Presichel was knowingly in violation of an order issued by the Erie County Department of Health.

In late January 2020, the Erie County Department of Health investigated potentially unsafe lead levels in the Fargo Avenue property. A health sanitarian tried to work with the landlord Preischel to correct the lead-related violations.

Since the property was not in compliance with the law, a "Do Not Allow Occupancy of Dwelling Unit" notice was posted on the property in February 2020. The notice indicated that the property was to remain vacant until a re-inspection approved it for occupancy.

While the property was still not in full compliance, the landlord allegedly rented to another tenant who lived in the property through February 2022.

Preischel was released on her own recognizance, and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15. If convicted of the charge, Preischel will face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Comments / 7

Sharon Hunter
3d ago

ALL the properties need to be investigated. They've been doing this for Decades to multiple tenants.

Reply
3
 

